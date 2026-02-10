Portable has reacted to the claims made by his lover, Queen Dami, after she reportedly filed a petition against him over a video he shared

The singer had earlier claimed that he was back with the beautician, a claim she denied while calling him out publicly

Following the evidence shared by Portable, many fans criticised Queen Dami, accusing her of contradicting herself despite her emotional post

Street-pop singer Habeeb Olalomi Badmus, popularly known as Portable, has shared what he described as proof to support his claim that he has remained in contact with his ex-lover, Alaafin of Oyo’s widow, Queen Dami.

The singer and Queen Dami recently resumed their back-and-forth online following a video Portable made about the mother of one.

Queen Dami later filed a petition against him, insisting that Portable was part of her past and warning fans against making utterances linking them together.

Reacting to her claims, Portable shared screenshots of chats he said were exchanged between him and Queen Dami in December 2025, in which she allegedly asked him for money. The Zeh Nation boss also posted a receipt showing a transfer of N200,000 he claimed to have sent to her at the time.

Portable shares voice note and video

In other posts, Portable shared a voice note of a conversation he said was between him and Queen Dami, first displaying the caller’s profile picture to support his claim.

In the recording, Queen Dami was heard asking for money and insisting on seeing Portable’s face.

Portable also claimed in the audio that he had just returned from the United States, bragging about his neck chains during the conversation.

In another video shared online, Queen Dami was seen fast asleep beside Portable, as he posted additional clips of them together.

In the caption, the singer stated that kings do not lie and warned Queen Dami against denying their connection, adding that he could also share videos showing her visits to his bar in Ogun State and interactions with his friends.

Here is Portable's Instagram video below:

Fans drag Queen Dami over Portable's proofs

Fans of Portable lashed out at Queen Dami over Portable's reaction. They called her a liar and advised her to work hard so that she will not go back to the singer after this. Here are comments below:

@_layomii1_ commented:

"Make she first remove that yeye queen wey dey her name… very disgusting."

@kafilat995 reacted:

"I knew portable no dey lie for this type of issue,he might have a lot of nonsense he does but he doesn't talk without evidence."

@mo_abefe shared:

"u see enh portable was never the issue, this women are the issue because how can u be colle collecting money from him and want to deny it."

@ _____olyspirit wrote:

"See them going back to their vomit. Una no fit work for una own money nd stop tolerating rubbish oloriburuku olobo wazo (#50) I pour you Bewaji early momo spit."

Portable's baby mama makes accusation

Legit.ng earlier reported that Honey Berry made a video where she called out her estranged baby father.

According to her, Portable used to beat her when she was pregnant. She also claimed that the singer beats his first wife, Bewaji, for taking sides with her.

