Reality star Pere Egbi was recently caught up in an exchange with a pastor over his stance on LGBTQ

The former BBNaija housemate, defending his opinion, backed it up with what happened to Sodom and Gomorrah in the Bible

His response to the pastor's tweet has received wide applause from many Nigerians on social media

Pere Egbi, a Nigerian actor and Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) season 6 star, made waves when he boldly challenged a pro-LGBTQ+ (an umbrella term for people with diverse sexual orientations and gender identities) biblical interpretation shared by Pastor Dr Kevin M. Young, on X, formerly Twitter.

Young, in a tweet, claimed the Bible didn't say being LGBTQ+ was a sin, adding that God loves everyone irrespective of their gender identity.

"Being LGBTQ+ isn't a sin, nor does the Bible ever say it is. You cannot "repent" of your sexual orientation because you did not choose it, nor can you change it. God loves you the way God themself created you," he said.

Pere Egbi reacts to pro-LGBTQ+ tweet

Reacting, the reality star argued that it was a sin, citing Sodom and Gomorrah's destruction as evidence of divine disapproval of same-gender relations.

"Being LGBTQ+ is a sin as other sins. It’s not a greater sin nor is it a lesser sin. God did not create a man for another man nor a woman for another woman. He didn’t make a man to be with other men. And to prove my point, it was for this same reason he destroyed Sodom and Gomorrah," he tweeted.

Reactions to Pere's take on LGBTQ+

Pere's tweet quickly went viral across social media spaces, sparking conversations among Nigerians. Legit.ng compiled some of the comments, read them below:

liquid__fire said:

"This topic is DOA (Dead On Arrival).... Apostle Pere, may God anoint your head with oil and make your cup run over."

debs_dev commented:

"It’s not the reason God punished sodom and gomorrah ooooo, please read your bible with spiritual intent."

__la_arana_ said:

"Saying “nor does the bible says it is” when sodom and Gomorrah was literally mentioned in the bible ..?"

enaginjah commented:

"I totally agree with Pere. He also backed his points with the Sodom and Gomorrah story which is very significant."

something_nuel wrote:

“Therefore shall a man leave his father and his mother, and shall cleave unto his wife, and they shall be one flesh”. Cleave to his WIFE not another man."

mercyessiensings said:

"Genesis 1:27 (NKJV): "So God created man in His own image; in the image of God He created him; male and female He created them." God did not create them "male and male"."

