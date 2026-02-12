A Nigerian man hired a Babalawo to perform a ritual after his stolen iPhone 13, valued over N600,000, went missing

Instead of reporting to police, he chose spiritual intervention, asking the herbalist to swear for the thief publicly

A TikTok video of the ritual sparked mixed reactions online, with many questioning whether the juju would work

A Nigerian man has taken matters into his own hands in a somewhat serious traditional way after his iPhone 13 was stolen.

The man, instead of filing a police report for a stolen phone, decided to seek the services of a traditionalist, well-known as a Babalawo/Herbalist.

A Nigerian man allegedly calls an herbalist (babalawo) after his iPhone 13 gets stolen. Photo credit: Prof. Wande Abimbola

A video of the incident shared by his neighbour on TikTok has sparked a wave of reactions online.

Man's phone gets stolen, calls babalawo

The clip, posted by user @def.notdiana1, showed a Babalawo performing a ritual in a residential compound.

According to the on-screen text, the native doctor was hired by the phone's owner to "swear for the thief."

"POV: Your neighbor's iPhone 13 got stolen, and he called babalawo to swear fir the thief," the caption read.

A Nigerian man calls his babalawo after his iPhone 13 gets stolen, his neighbour records it. Photo credit: @def.notdiana1/TikTok, The power of ifa/Facebook, Panida/Getty Images

In the video, the Babalawo was dressed in white and red ceremonial attire. He was seen performing a certain ritual with the victim standing beside him.

iPhone 13 is said to worth over N600,000, making the victim to seek a 'faster' approach of seeking a spiritualist instead of the legal authorities.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Reactions as man's iPhone 13 get's stolen

Legit.ng collected reactions from netizens who watched the video on TikTok. Some of the comments are below.

@ola_thegreat commented:

"If the juju work mah know watin cause am."

Lord Walex wrote:

"If it works please update, we need babalawo’s number."

Jarpel pastor stated:

"I did more than this when my phone was stolen last year, nothing do the werey."

Thotiana said:

"Omo despite the juju we do we no see 16pro max ooo."

Alameen Abdulsalam wrote:

"I no fit forget when this kind thing happen when I Dey write waec, them say baba talk say who carry phone go run mad. To cut the story short naa night we comot for center that day oh. Nobody run mad."

