Stolen iPhone 13: Nigerian Man Calls Babalawo to Perform Ritual to Catch Thief, Video Trends
by  Oluwadara Adebisi
3 min read
  • A Nigerian man hired a Babalawo to perform a ritual after his stolen iPhone 13, valued over N600,000, went missing
  • Instead of reporting to police, he chose spiritual intervention, asking the herbalist to swear for the thief publicly
  • A TikTok video of the ritual sparked mixed reactions online, with many questioning whether the juju would work

A Nigerian man has taken matters into his own hands in a somewhat serious traditional way after his iPhone 13 was stolen.

The man, instead of filing a police report for a stolen phone, decided to seek the services of a traditionalist, well-known as a Babalawo/Herbalist.

A man calls Babalawo to help him find his iPhone 13
A Nigerian man allegedly calls an herbalist (babalawo) after his iPhone 13 gets stolen. Photo credit: Prof. Wande Abimbola
A video of the incident shared by his neighbour on TikTok has sparked a wave of reactions online.

Man's phone gets stolen, calls babalawo

The clip, posted by user @def.notdiana1, showed a Babalawo performing a ritual in a residential compound.

According to the on-screen text, the native doctor was hired by the phone's owner to "swear for the thief."

Female student posts video of what was found inside HOD's office, video leaves many baffled

"POV: Your neighbor's iPhone 13 got stolen, and he called babalawo to swear fir the thief," the caption read.
Nigerian man gets his phone stolen, hires babalawo
A Nigerian man calls his babalawo after his iPhone 13 gets stolen, his neighbour records it. Photo credit: @def.notdiana1/TikTok, The power of ifa/Facebook, Panida/Getty Images
In the video, the Babalawo was dressed in white and red ceremonial attire. He was seen performing a certain ritual with the victim standing beside him.

iPhone 13 is said to worth over N600,000, making the victim to seek a 'faster' approach of seeking a spiritualist instead of the legal authorities.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Reactions as man's iPhone 13 get's stolen

Legit.ng collected reactions from netizens who watched the video on TikTok. Some of the comments are below.

@ola_thegreat commented:

"If the juju work mah know watin cause am."

Lord Walex wrote:

"If it works please update, we need babalawo’s number."

Jarpel pastor stated:

"I did more than this when my phone was stolen last year, nothing do the werey."

Thotiana said:

"Omo despite the juju we do we no see 16pro max ooo."

Alameen Abdulsalam wrote:

"I no fit forget when this kind thing happen when I Dey write waec, them say baba talk say who carry phone go run mad. To cut the story short naa night we comot for center that day oh. Nobody run mad."

Burna Boy's rare meeting with Asari Dokubo in viral video ignites speculations: "He has been bought"

Lady celebrates son with babalawo

In a similar report, a Nigerian lady shared a heartwarming update about her son, whom she had in 2018 with a traditional Ifá priest despite facing heavy criticism at the time.

She disclosed that many people turned against her when she announced the pregnancy.

Seven years later, she proudly celebrated her son’s graduation, expressing joy and fulfillment over her decision.

She said:

"The belle I get for babalawo 2018 that make everybody turn to my enemy? Family, the pikin don graduate today. Congrats Ifaseyi."

Babalawo dies, caught with pastor's wife

Legit.ng had earlier reported that the police command in Ekiti state confirmed the demise of a man identified as a native doctor in a hotel.

It was gathered that he died while making love to another man's wife in the hotel situated in Ikere-Ekiti.

Sources say the woman with whom the native doctor was making love with was wife of a pastor.

Oluwadara Adebisi avatar

Oluwadara Adebisi (Human Interest Editor) Adebisi Oluwadara is a Human Interest Editor who joined Legit.ng in January 2026. He has over seven years of experience in press release writing and journalism. He graduated from Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Osun State, in 2021 with a bachelor's degree in Food Science and Technology. However, he was mentored in journalism and became a certified journalist after completing the Google News Initiative courses in Advanced Digital Reporting and Fighting Misinformation. He can be reached at oluwadara.adebisi@corp.legit.ng

