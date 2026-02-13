A viral video showed King Sunny Ade warmly greeting Aliko Dangote at a high-profile event

The brief but respectful exchange quickly caught attention and sparked conversations online

The moment happened during a gathering attended by several prominent Nigerian figures, leaving many eager to know more

A video featuring veteran Juju legend King Sunny Ade and Africa’s richest man, Aliko Dangote, has surfaced online, sparking widespread reactions across social media.

The clip captures the moment the 79-year-old music icon quickly stood up to greet Dangote during a high-profile event.

King Sunny Ade and Aliko Dangote’s brief moment at event gets everyone talking. Credit: @alikodangote, @kingsunnyade

Source: Instagram

Many online users have described the gesture as a show of humility and deep respect, noting how the celebrated musician rose from his seat immediately he spotted the business mogul.

The event was the burial ceremony of Otunba Adekunle Ojora, the father-in-law of former Senate President Bukola Saraki. Ojora reportedly passed away on January 28, 2026, at the age of 93.

Ojora, who was the father of Toyin Saraki, held several prestigious traditional titles, including Otunba of Lagos, Lisa of Ife, Head of the Ojora Royal Family, and Olori Omoba of Lagos.

In the corporate world, he also served as Chairman of the Board of AGIP Nigeria Limited from 1971 to 2002.

Earlier, prominent figures such as Dangote, Femi Otedola, and Alhassan Dantata had paid a condolence visit to Saraki following the loss.

During the well-attended burial ceremony, which drew members of Nigeria’s political and business elite, the moment that stood out for many was the brief exchange between King Sunny Ade and Dangote.

After rising to greet him, the two were seen shaking hands and sharing a short conversation.

Watch the video below:

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting that four former band members of music icon King Sunny Ade have shared the ordeals they endured while working with the legendary artist.

The ex-band members appeared in a video interview that recently surfaced online.

In the clip, a man named Mukila Damilola was the first to speak. He took an oath on the Holy Bible and vowed that everything he was about to say about the Juju artist, who was allegedly kidnapped a few weeks ago was the truth.

Damilola recounted how King Sunny Ade took some of them abroad to perform and suspected they might elope while there. However, all the band members returned to Nigeria with him.

He added that they did not receive any payment from that trip till they eventually left the band.

Further, Damilola alleged that if Sunny Ade were to whisper anything into a band member’s ear, it would be so devastating it could drive the person to take their own life.

He also narrated an incident when they travelled to Ondo for a performance. The band members had to pay for their own accommodation and endured starvation during their one-week stay.

King Sunny Ade stands up to greet Dangote at event. Credit: @kingsunnyade

Source: Instagram

Dangote and King Sunny Ade's video ignites reactions online

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

eedris_effizy said:

"Saraki showing respect while greeting sunny Ade, sunny showing honour while standing to greet Dangote."

endowedbills said:

"lol he saw Aliko dangote he stood up 😃😃😃😃."

tay2m said:

"I love this King Sunny Ade the legend."

chichi_bosch said:

"Dangote: The most humble billionaire on earth. I stan and restan 247 🙌."

adzuanaga said:

"Aliko na confirmed Lagos boy. Man has more connections in Lagos than Kano his home state. Now thats whats up👏🙌."

scrumptious4la

"I will meet this Dangote one day."

oluwafemi1405 said:

"Money stop nonsense...he stood up immediately 🔥🙌❤️respect to to the King of Juju Music."

bolaji_qodr said:

"Basic table tags, basic drinks.. who's the planner?"

Patoranking prostrates for Sunny Ade

Legit.ng had reported that Patoranking had been sighted greeting King Sunny Ade with so much respect during Yeye Funke Daniel's 60th birthday ceremony.

The young singer came into the venue and went straight to the stage to greet the veteran singer by prostrating fully King Sunny Ade also reciprocated the love and hailed him while slightly bowing down for Patoranking too.

Source: Legit.ng