Some eagle-eyed fans have attributed the alleged strain to BamBam’s recent on-screen chemistry with actor Uzor Arukwe

Amid the loud whispers of a split, BamBam took to her page on February 10, 2026, to share a stunning update

Former Big Brother Naija star and actress BamBam has finally spoken amid speculation of marital crisis with husband Teddy A.

The couple, who met during the 2018 edition of the reality show and got married in 2019, have long been admired for their seemingly peaceful relationship.

Speculation about tension in the marriage began after reports surfaced that BamBam had unfollowed Teddy A on Instagram.

Source: Instagram

At the same time, the singer and media personality shared a solo Christmas photoshoot, which many social media users interpreted as a possible sign of trouble. The timing of the post, combined with the alleged unfollow, quickly fueled conversations online.

Some netizens even linked the alleged strain to BamBam’s recent acting roles.

The actress featured in Omoni Oboli’s movie Love in Every Word, where she starred alongside Nollywood actor Uzor Arukwe. The pair’s on-screen chemistry caught the attention of viewers, with some drawing conclusions beyond the storyline.

Adding to the conversation, BamBam recently announced another romance movie titled Without You, where she again appears alongside Arukwe.

This further intensified the online chatter, with fans debating whether the rumours had any connection to her professional projects.

Hours after the rumours spread, the actress took to her page on February 10, 2026, to share a stunning photo of herself dressed in a beautiful native outfit.

In the post, she appeared calm, confident, and unbothered, offering no direct comment about the ongoing conversations surrounding her marriage.

Netizens react to BamBam's video

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of social media users below:

@official__diamondjenny stated:

"Please go and reconcile with you husband, please nothing really dey outside, we your achalugo lovers cherish you and I want to see you happy with your family"

@bam_babies_fan_page wrote:

"Okay my mama is here nobody hotter and badder. kimon!!!!!"

@marlia_safyr wrote:

"Have y'all voluntary decide to blind your eyes on the ring sitting on her finger? Then with the same ability you used not to see it use it to cover your mop in her life, we are all grown up let's just mind our business and keep supporting her"

Teddy A addresses domestic violence claims

Legit.ng earlier reported that Teddy A spoke publicly about the domestic violence allegations that once ignited controversy around his marriage to Bambam.

Teddy A addressed the issue during a recent appearance on the WithChude podcast, where he described the allegations as false, shocking and emotionally damaging to both his family and public image.

According to him, the reports, which went viral on social media at the time, accused him of physically abusing his wife, including claims that the alleged abuse occurred during her pregnancy.

