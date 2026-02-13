A Nigerian lady has shared a hilarious video of the moment she and her siblings visited their newly married brother at his home

In the video, the funny siblings expressed surprise that their brother had already taken a bath and was wearing a fine outfit, rather than his usual attire

According to them, they had been trying to get their brother to behave that way for over 20 years, but it didn't work until he got married

A hilarious video has surfaced online, showing the quick transformation of a Nigerian man after marriage.

The clip, which left many in stitches, captured the moment the man's siblings visited him at his new home and were surprised by his new way of life.

Sibling tease newlywed brother who suddenly began bathing early. Photo credit: @LateeeeeESQ/TikTok.

Siblings surprised as newly married brother bathes early

The video was shared by @Lateeeee ESQ on X, and it showed the siblings playfully teasing their brother about his sudden change in behaviour.

In the clip, the man who had a reputation for being a bit laid-back, had taken a bath and was dressed in a smart outfit, a far cry from his usual attire.

The siblings immediately knelt down in a hilarious manner and began praising God for the change in their brother's lifestyle.

According to his funny siblings, they had been trying to get him to adopt this new persona for over 20 years, but to no avail.

It seemed that marriage was the magic ingredient needed to bring about the change, and it worked really fast for him.

Funny siblings react as their newlywed brother bathes during the early hours of morning. Photo credit: Tatiana Maksimova/ Getty Images.

The video's caption read:

"POV: Us visiting our newly married brother and finding out that he actually had his bath in the morning and didn't wear the jalabiya he's always wearing everyday of his life. Our wife don finally do wetin we don dey try do for over 20 years now."

Reactions as siblings visit married brother

The video sparked laughter and reactions from TikTok viewers, with many relating to the experience and joking that marriage had indeed tamed the man.

@yar madam said:

"My own husband no dey flush toilet again."

@Amandalicious said:

"My brother way me and my mama dey beg before he bath na God go help am."

@KebathoL said:

"My brother used to wear tshirts, shorts and flip flops everywhere he went to. One day he wore a long sleeve shirt, formal shoes and chinos. We knew then there was a lady changing his life. They’re married now."

@Razak Mariama said:

"Plot twist “my brothers visiting me and finds out I’ve bathed early in the morning and not in my pink pajamas”.

@Zion said:

"So lovely. I can imagine the joy of sisters seeing their brother as a family man."

@user1097424478303 wrote:

"GOD should bless all women who are helping their husband in one way or the other."

@Olami said:

"Omo dix is me oooo !!! My wife really change many things in my life you for ever my baby."

@benin_party_souvenire said:

@Jokes 220 added:

"My husband before we got married he has one particular jalabia he can wear from morning till night."

See the post below:

