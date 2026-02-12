Anthony Joshua honoured two late friends with a new tattoo following the recent auto tragedy

The names of his close associates have been inked on his arm as a personal tribute

Pictures of the heavyweight boxer showing off the body ink went viral online, triggering reactions online

Anthony Joshua has paid an emotional tribute to two close friends who were killed in a car crash in Nigeria last month by having their names tattooed on his arm.

Sina Ghami, his strength and conditioning coach, and Latif “Latz” Ayodele, one of his trainers, died when the car they were travelling in collided with a truck on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, which links Ogun state to Lagos, in December 2026.

Joshua, who was also in the vehicle, was taken to hospital but later discharged and returned to the UK, where he attended their funerals.

Now, the 36-year-old heavyweight boxer has had their names inked on his arm at a London tattoo parlour.

Fulham Tattoo shared two images on Instagram, writing:

“Huge thank you to two-time heavyweight champion of the world Anthony Joshua for unexpectedly and unannounced walking through the door a few weeks ago for his first visit with us at Fulham Tattoo London… what a walk in!”

Joshua, who already has a tattoo depicting the outline of Africa on his right bicep, had the names LATZ and SINA inked underneath.

Born in Watford to Nigerian parents, Joshua was on holiday in Lagos after his win over Jake Paul in Miami on December 19.

In the days following the crash, he thanked fans for their support and last month spoke publicly for the first time about the tragedy in an emotional video on Instagram.

In the viral video, Joshua said: “The last time I spoke to you guys was in Miami, we had so many plans to wrap up 2025. We went home to see our families, and everything got flipped on its head.

“That was such an unforeseen circumstance that was out of all of our control. And not only did their parents, their uncles, their cousins, their friends and myself lose two great men—we lost people that we really care about, who have been major players in all of our lives. Major, major players in all of our lives. It's tough. It's really tough.

“I'm not gonna sit here and show all of my emotions. I know in today's day and age, it's easy to analyse people, pass judgment, but I know what I thought, and I know how I feel.

“I know what my duty is. They were my brothers, my friends, first and foremost. Then we became business partners, we became hustlers, we became generals, we became everything. We became housemates, who were living together.

“You know, I've lost people before, but I don't think I've lost people throughout this journey that I've been on. It's like you think I'm the big guy, but I was walking with giants. I felt protected.”

See the picture below:

Anthony Joshua's new tattoos trend online

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

the_masked_dev_ said:

"Praise the Lord for this ..... Or how should we react to this?"

caleb_inioluwa said:

"That trauma will never leave him for life.😢"

ebychytoo said:

"They'll live forever in his heart."

vivian_festus_genevieve said:

"His eyes 🥹 you could see the pains."

vivianoagahro said:

"This guy can never be the same again.. The sadness is evident in his eyes😢 May God continue to strengthen him😢."

turbansbythetwins_ said:

"He should just stop and take a break from socials and heal."

lucy_ng2 said:

"This guy no go ever forget this incident for the rest of his life, such a traumatizing experience."

maya__omalicha said:

"I pray he heals from this 😢."

