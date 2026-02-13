Social commentator Isaac Fayose has revealed how he made his first million pounds, sharing the events that changed his life

He explained the source of his wealth amid his ongoing feud with Cubana Chief Priest, disclosing details about his contract and businesses

Fans reacted with mixed feelings as some praised his confidence and business mindset, while others questioned his family connections in securing government contracts

Isaac Fayose, younger brother of former Ekiti State governor Ayodele Fayose, has revealed how he earned his first million pounds amid an ongoing dispute with socialite Cubana Chief Priest.

The social commentator revealed that his wealth began during the administration of ex-president Olusegun Obasanjo.

Isaac Fayose shares how he made his first £1m, explains source of wealth amid feud with Cubana Chief Priest. Photo credit: isaacfayoseoriginal

Source: Instagram

He explained that his breakthrough came through a government contract at the nation’s ports, where he was tasked with eradicating wharf rats using dogs and cats.

According to him, the project eventually brought him about 4 million pounds in profit.

Fayose, who has recently been in the spotlight following a public disagreement with entertainer Paschal Okechukwu, popularly known as Cubana Chief Priest, said the contract was a turning point in his financial journey.

He recounted how he deployed hundreds of dogs alongside cats to secure the ports, ensuring the elimination of the rat infestation before the facilities were handed over to concessionaires.

Isaac Fayose reveals other sources of wealth

Beyond that initial success, Isaac Fayose disclosed that he expanded his wealth through another major contract with a popular telecommunication company, MTN Nigeria.

He said he was responsible for maintaining and securing the company’s base stations across the country, employing guards to protect the installations. He explained that this venture added another significant stream of income to his portfolio.

After returning to Nigeria in 2002, Fayose also invested in agriculture, particularly timber farming.

He purchased thousands of mahogany seedlings, which take years to mature, and showed how the value of each tree has grown substantially over time.

According to him, the timber business remains a strong source of wealth, with profits tied to the long-term growth of the trees he planted years ago.

His account of wealth creation comes amid public curiosity about his financial background, with many Nigerians questioning his source of income.

Fayose maintained that his earnings were the result of contracts, farming, and business ventures, confidently emphasising that even if stripped of current possessions, he could rebuild his fortune through his investments.

Watch the video below:

Nigerians react to Isaac Fayose's wealth revelation

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of netizens below:

@001Xtasy said:

"You may like him or not, but the confidence is strong. Making money from different things and believing you can start again if you lose it all that mindset is powerful."

@solodaps commented:

"How many ordinary person had the opportunity to get MTN station contracts worth $11M? Or make $4M from Dog business? His family name and connections made way for him, and his businesses were also used to launder money. We know how it is done in Nigeria. He shdn't lecture anyone."

@Chegbe_o wrote:

"I sincerely like the fact he acknowledged his 'Bad Habit'. It shows how everyone is still struggling with something they wish they'd never started in the first place. I respect that."

@ObafemiEmilola1 reacted:

"He has said it with confidence, meaning, the statement can be confirmed by whoever wishes to."

@234sagi said:

"A man with integrity! I Stan! Fvck your cars, businesses, houses and everything you think you have."

@yetundegreen commented:

"He was smart and able to think ahead and outside the Box which most people lack...."

Isaac Fayose shares details about how he built his wealth. Photo credit: isaacfayoseoriginal

Source: Instagram

Isaac Fayose throws shade amid Cubana Chief Priest feud

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Isaac Fayose intensified his feud with Cubana Chief Priest following comments involving Nnamdi Kanu.

The disagreement escalated after Cubana Chief Priest shared a video of a meeting with the City Boys Movement, which Fayose reacted to with fresh claims.

Fayose alleged that individuals who import Tramadol cannot oppose the present government. Some fans supported him, while others criticised businessmen they claimed engaged in unlawful activities.

Source: Legit.ng