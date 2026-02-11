Charly Boy has declared his total support for Peter Obi ahead of the 2027 presidential election, describing him as Nigeria's best choice for leadership

The entertainer warned Obi against repeatedly promising a single-term presidency, stating that Nigerians will decide when they have had enough of the country's leadership

Charly Boy dismissed claims that his support for Obi is based on ethnic loyalty, citing his close relationship with former President Olusegun Obasanjo

Veteran singer and activist Charles Oputa, popularly known as Charly Boy, has openly declared his full support for Peter Obi in the run-up to the 2027 presidential election.

He made his position clear during an interview on the KaaTruths podcast on YouTube on 10 February 2026.

Charly Boy declares total support for Peter Obi ahead of the 2027 presidential election.

He explained that his support stems from Obi’s vision and simplicity, which he believes set him apart from other political leaders.

Charly Boy had previously supported Obi during the 2023 presidential race, describing him as the most suitable candidate to lead Nigeria.

He explained that his admiration grew after studying Obi’s history as the former governor of Anambra State, noting that his leadership style and message convinced him to remain firmly aligned with him.

The Area Fada compared his loyalty to Obi with his long-standing commitment in personal life, stating that once he makes up his mind, he does not waver.

Veteran singer Charly Boy declares his readiness to fully support Peter Obi in the 2027 presidential race.

The activist also cautioned Peter Obi against repeatedly promising to serve only a single term if elected, emphasising that such assurances should not be the focus.

Instead, he stated that Nigerian youths must collectively decide to push for change, as he believes the current political class operates within the same circle of self-interest.

He criticised existing leaders, describing them as individuals driven by greed and lacking respect for the people.

Addressing claims of ethnic bias, Charly Boy dismissed suggestions that his support was based on shared Igbo heritage.

He pointed to his close relationship with former President Olusegun Obasanjo as proof that his choices are guided by competence and commitment to national progress rather than tribal considerations.

He maintained that leadership should be about service to the people, regardless of background.

Charly Boy concluded by portraying Obi as a fearless fighter whom he deeply admires, adding that his support is based on the belief that Obi represents the best chance to move Nigeria closer to the vision of a better future.

Social media users react to Charly Boy's comments about Peter Obi

@MichaelAkinsuyi said:

"There's no level of packaging that can sell Obi to us. There's no evidence to prove that is competent even he himself knows that."

@foundation2006 commented:

"Peter Obi has lost, I pity him. Any candidate this man supports loses elections."

@Jerejawara wrote:

"Pls don't die yet becos we are still enjoying yur contents wen we are bored Yu will be informed to kpai."

@ayeni6_ayeni reacted:

"Who is begging you NOT to die? You better pai now before it is too late!!!"

@AAbdulquds said:

"Hahaha wahala ur ready to with Peter obi u're mad asked anambra people are they die for our former governor?!"

@OffohOkolo commented:

"Die na, the ground is waiting to swallow him, while Nigerias moved on."

