Cubana Chiefpriest has broken his silence after billionaire Cosmas Maduka condemned the viral 'money na water' slang

The socialite seemingly clapped back at the billionaire with a bold claim as he teased fans with his new single, Money Na Water

Cubana Chiefpriest's comment has triggered reactions, with many advising him against disrespecting billionaire Cosmas Maduka

Socialite and celebrity barman Cubana Chiefpriest, whose real name is Pascal Okechuwku, has responded to a viral video of billionaire and businessman Cosmas Maduka condemning the 'money na water' slang.

Legit.ng reported that Maduka, in a viral video, argued that the culture of spending lavishly at parties was a "dead value system" that corrupts societal morals and misguides the younger generation.

Cubana Chiefpriest throws shade after billionaire Cosmas Maduka condemned 'money na water' slang.

The billionaire also urged Nigerians to desist from celebrating ostentatious spending, saying that the “money na water” mindset erodes discipline, hard work, and moral integrity.

Cubana Chiefpriest throws shade

In a response via his official Instagram page, Cubana Chiefpriest, known for using the 'money na water' slang, clapped back as he seemingly made a bold claim.

"Saying money na water is better than being in a forgery investigation," Cubana Chiefpriest said as he teased fans with a new music project dubbed 'money na water.'

Sharing a video of his new song, Cubana Chiefpriest wrote in the caption,

"3 pm I will address that dry 'Money Na Water' speech from Africa’s most stingy man. Still verifying if he has been cleared in the forged import presidential waiver. Well, Sen. Omo Agege is still alive today. Saying money na water is better than being in a forgery investigation. Meanwhile, VENEZUELA (Money Na Water) with @millonariaafrica @boypee_ drops this Friday midnight."

Cubana Chiefpriest responds after billionaire Cosmas Maduka condemned 'money na water' slang.

The video Cubana Chiefpriest shared as he throws shade is below:

Reactions as Cubana Chiefpriest throws heavy shade

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, with some netizens advising Cubana Chiefpriest against disrespecting billionaire Cosmas Maduka. Read the comments below:

dexzylucid said:

"Nwanne choose your fight wisely, somethings are better left unsaid…"

oliwiltongroup commented:

"Not necessary… Leave the man alone if not for anything for his age… A man on a mission doesn’t react to every stone thrown at it… He spoke according to his “old man” understanding… Let it slide."

chukwukanwankpa said:

"Please don't go this line,in igbo land we respect our elders and he never mentioned your name. Allow his opinion while you find way to express your own opinion without dragging him to the mud."

lifeofkenny

"@cubana_chiefpriest You need to respect Dr. Cosmos oh. Person wey raised Billionaire Dr. @stanleyuzochukwu na u Dey call stingy so? Ahh."

validpipsfx said:

"Last last this is a generation without respect for elders. Sometime even if you are offended by what's said, you take a look at who said it and say "if no be say na you... Ya diba!!" The same reason none of has ever spoken bad about Pete Edochie. An elder is an elder. But what do I know!"

