Billionaire businessman Cosmas Maduka reacted to Cubana Chiefpriest’s fiery response to his viral comment

Maduka stated that he never met the nightlife mogul and wasn’t referring to him in his earlier statement

He maintained his stance on Nigeria’s “wrong value system” and wishes Chiefpriest well

Nigerian billionaire and founder of Coscharis Motors, Cosmas Maduka, has addressed the viral drama involving nightlife mogul Cubana Chiefpriest over the popular slang, “money na water.”

The drama began after a video surfaced showing Maduka subtly criticising what he described as Nigeria’s declining value system, claiming he had “never met a truly wealthy person who says ‘money na water.’”

Many assumed his statement was a shade directed at Cubana Chiefpriest, who popularised the phrase as a symbol of affluence and carefree spending.

Cubana Chiefpriest wasted no time in responding. In a post on social media, the celebrity barman blasted the billionaire, saying he didn’t belong in the same financial league as Aliko Dangote or Femi Otedola, urging him to “remove himself from the list of real billionaires.”

Chiefpriest doubled down, explaining that “money na water” isn’t a show of irresponsibility but a declaration of abundance and prosperity

Maduka replies Cubana CP

However, in a response shared via WhatsApp to entrepreneur Stephen Akintayo, Cosmas Maduka made it clear that he bore no grudge and wasn’t referring to Chiefpriest in his statement.

He said:

“I have just discovered also the above, even though I never met him nor attended any of his events, and if I did, I cannot remember. I never had him in mind when I said what I believed was a wrong value system we have embraced. I respect his views because he is entitled to his opinion, and I wish him the best of life. May God bless him.”

Fans react to Maduka Cosmas' response

@holams_homes:

"Powerful words of wisdom! Respect, humility, and understanding will always build more bridges than conflict ever could."

@ekataking_of_edo:

"Respect for elders is gradually creeping away from our society, it is well"

@xtrapppp:

"Dr Cosmos Madukas point of view and CPs point of view are both valid. But for me I prefer Cosmos lifestyle.."

@izzie_lion22:

"My uncle once told me that... it is the respect I accord to others will determine whether they would respect me or not."

george.okere37:

"When has money become water in the real sense? everyone would have fetch enough for their own use. its only those who made their money illegally and illegitimately would be sounding such an alarm"

Cubana CP claps back at Cosmas Maduka.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Cubana Chiefpriest broke his silence after billionaire Cosmas Maduka condemned the viral 'money na water' slang.

The socialite seemingly clapped back at the billionaire with a bold claim as he teased fans with his new single, Money Na Water,

Cubana Chiefpriest's comment has triggered reactions, with many advising him against disrespecting billionaire Cosmas Maduka.

