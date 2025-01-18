Socialite Cubana Chiefpriest’s alleged baby mama, Hellen Ati, has cleared the air about the financial help she was to receive from Burna Boy

In a video posted online, the single mum lamented about how Lucky Udu sought bedroom favours from her

Hellen’s claim about not getting the money Burna Boy put aside for her raised interesting comments from Nigerians

Nigerian socialite Pascal Okechukwu aka Cubana Chiefpriest’s alleged baby mama, Hellen Ati, is back in the news over the financial pledge made to her by singer Damini Ogulu, aka Burna Boy.

Recall that during his online fight with Cubana Chiefpriest, the Grammy-winning musician pledged to relocate Hellen to Nigeria and get her a job to care for her son while enrolling the child in his football academy.

All seemed well until Hellen’s lawyer friend, Black Cinderella, made claims about Burna Boy’s aide, Abu Salami, and Lucky Udu wanting to sleep with the single mum before carrying out the good plans the singer had for her.

Nigerians react as Cubana Chiefpriest's alleged baby mama Hellen recounts how Abu Salami and Lucky Udu failed to give her money from Burna Boy. Photos: @luckyudu, @hellen_ati, @abusalamiphotography

In a new development, Hellen buttressed Black Cinderella’s claim by posting a video on her Instagram page where she updated Nigerians about her situation.

According to her, Lucky Udu and Abu Salami forced her to say that she had received N30 million from Burna Boy. The single mum added that Lucky Udu also kept saying she would stay in his house in Nigeria because he liked her. Chiefpriest’s alleged baby mama begged Nigerians to help her out.

In her words:

“Good evening Nigerians, I want to clear the air. Lucky Udu and Abu Salami forced me to say Burna Boy has helped me out yet he gave them N30 million to send to me so I can give my baby a good education. Secondly, Lucky Udu was telling me that if I reach Nigeria, I should stay in his house that he really likes me, Lucky Udu also wanted some money from me after all this is done because he told me that my baby daddy’s brother gave him N2 million, he even sent me the screenshot out of $30,000 that Burna Boy gave to him. So I’m begging Nigerians, I’m on my knees, please I need your help. The money that has been given to Lucky Udu and Abu Salami, I’ve not received any money, the only money that I’ve received is $350, please Nigerians I need your help, thank you.”

Reactions as Chiefpriest’s alleged baby mama calls out Lucky Udu, Abu Salami

Cubana Chiefpriest’s alleged baby mama Hellen’s video made the rounds on social media and it drew reactions from several netizens. While some of them bashed Abu Salami and Lucky Udu, others told the single mother to go and work.

Posipablo_entertainer:

“No go find work.....you go cryyy😒”

babcy_get_rich:

“Go meet who give u belle.”

Mamiirab_:

“January come detty pass December 😂.”

Sweet.china14:

“Cubana go just Dey chill with one bear Dey laugh 😂.”

dodozamani:

“Entitled baby mama 😂 kobo you wont see.”

Courageberry_:

“Only $350😂😂😂😂.”

abbey_lee00:

“They wan give her another belle??😂”

prince_ofgoodlife_1:

“😂😂how many of you remember this woman?”

ola_mide_cares11:

“Nah God go punish all of una 😂.”

Olayimartha:

“Wait……una sure say they give that guy the $30k in the first place?”

Cocob_rawn:

“As much as I feel for her, burna boy is not your responsibility.”

Obaksolo:

“Lucky UDU wan face Problem with VDM😂.”

socialboy1_:

“I trust luckyudu he can't do such a thing.”

sweezzy1:

“Lucky udu gats interview Lucky udu atp 😂.”

justice_okenwa:

“Abdul Salami and Percentage na 5&6, same thing wey make him and Davido quarrel.”

papiwizzzy:

“You no wan pay middle man percentage ke!”

julie_osab:

“Una sure say nor be CP born this girl too? Cuz d Resemblance na water.”

chefinno_et:

“2025 the year of % percentage (%10) 😂.”

obinna_nwune:

“Lucky udu gats collect his 10% na.”

Mr_jayjey:

“I don’t think Lucky Udu would do something like that. He sounds so responsible.”

obanky231:

“Aside say they promised you, na person money deh enta your eyes. You born, you can't even take care of your kid, deh shout online up and down. Why leaving the pregnant when you know you cannot take care of it. Some women sense far from em.”

Otse_rastaman:

“Kenya govt. Abeg come carry una citizen oo. Nigeria no be her oil well. 😂😂😂.”

nonzino_100:

“Lucky udu wey don use the money buy goat for tunde Ednut 😂😂😂😂.”

Lawyer speaks on Burna Boy assisting Hellen

Legit.ng also reported that Nigerian international superstar Burna Boy has been highly appreciated for being a man of his word.

Nigerian law firm DPA Organisation stated that Burna was serious about catering for Cubana Chiefpriest's alleged baby mama and son.

The musician previously declared that he would assist the young woman after a video of her lamenting the situation surfaced.

