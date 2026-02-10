A video compilation of BBNaija’s Bambam and her husband has surfaced online amid rumours of trouble in their marriage

Speculation about issues between the couple intensified after they unfollowed each other on social media

The video sparked empathy among fans, many of whom are rooting for the embattled lovers and praying they find a way to reconcile

Fans of reality TV stars Oluwabamike Adenibuyan, popularly known as Bambam, and her husband, Teddy A (real name Tope Adenibuyan), have continued to react amid rumours of a possible breakup.

The couple recently unfollowed each other on social media, a move that intensified speculation about trouble in their marriage after Teddy A granted an interview in which he spoke about their relationship.

Fans react to compilation video of Bambam, Teddy A’s love journey amid breakup rumour. Photo credit@bambambestowed

Source: Instagram

In a video making the rounds online, a compilation of Bambam and Teddy A’s love journey from their time on the Big Brother Naija reality show to the present surfaced on social media.

In parts of the clip, the two were seen dancing together during their time in the reality show, marking the beginning of their relationship years ago. Footage from both their traditional and white weddings was also included, showing the couple dancing excitedly on their special day.

Bambam, Teddy A share loved-up moments

The video collage also captured moments from their home after marriage. In one clip, the actress, Bambam, appeared to be pacifying Teddy A, who seemed annoyed at the time.

Fans pray for Bambam and Teddy A amid breakup rumours. Photo credit@bambambestowed

Source: Instagram

Another video showed the couple during a photoshoot, as well as a moment where they disagreed over babysitting their two children while Bambam prepared to step out. In another scene, the actress was seen preparing a meal for her husband, with the pair later sitting together at the dining table.

The compilation further showed loved-up moments of the couple singing and dancing romantically together, before ending with a clip highlighting that they are no longer following each other online.

Fans react to Bambam, Teddy A’s video

Reacting to the video, fans expressed sadness over the rumours that the couple may have parted ways. Many prayed that they would resolve their issues and reunite stronger.

Some fans also suggested that Teddy A may have become uncomfortable with Bambam’s acting roles, particularly after her appearance in the movie Achalugo.

Others speculated that career differences may be affecting the marriage, noting that Bambam appears to be more active professionally.

Here is an Instagram video of Bambam and Teddy A below:

Fans react to Bambam, Teddy A's video

Legit.ng compiled reactions of fans as seen below:

@abel_rose5050 commented:

"Whatever it is I really do hope they resolve it. As long as it’s not domestic violence/abuse."

@thelmadin1 reacted:

"only few men can handle their emotions when their wives become more influential or famous in the same field i wish them all the best! your own marriage will last forever."

@iammaryhills1 wrote:

"Nothing will happen to this beautiful union."

@topshot0312 said:

"We are rooting for them, marriage is not easy ! Pray they find a common ground and respect and honour each other."

@ma.beautylounge stated:

"That Achalugo movie really messed with the guys head."

Bambam cries for help over woman's plight

Legit.ng earlier reported that reality star Bambam shared an incident involving a woman near a location where she was filming a movie.

In the video, the mother of two appeared visibly worried as she called for help, expressing fear that it might be too late.

According to Bambam, the woman was in distress and allegedly claimed that her husband had asked her to take her own life.

Proofreading by James Ojo, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng