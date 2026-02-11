Radiogad has publicly criticised Cubana Chief Priest, accusing him of focusing on wealth and lavish displays while neglecting important issues like Nnamdi Kanu's detention

The controversial media personality endorsed Isaac Fayose's recent claims that Igbos are opportunistic and easily swayed by personal gain, sparking heated debates online

Radiogad questioned Cubana Chief Priest's right to challenge Fayose, an elder, and called out what he described as self-serving behaviour within the Igbo community

Nigerian influencer Radiogad has criticised businessman Cubana Chief Priest, accusing him of focusing on wealth and status while ignoring pressing issues affecting the Igbo community.

The controversial media personality made the remarks in a recent video, where he also supported Isaac Fayose’s controversial claim that many Igbos are easily swayed by personal gain rather than collective progress.

Radiogad argued that figures like Cubana Chief Priest represent a culture of self-interest that weakens solidarity among Igbos.

He pointed to the continued detention of pro-Biafran leader Nnamdi Kanu as an example of a matter that deserves urgent attention, yet is often overshadowed by displays of luxury and political alliances.

According to him, such neglect reflects a wider problem of internal divisions and misplaced priorities.

His comments came after Isaac Fayose had earlier criticised prominent Igbo businessmen, suggesting they prioritise personal enrichment over community support.

Fayose’s remarks stemmed from the perception that Obi Cubana and Cubana Chief Priest were aligning with the ruling party, All Progressives Congress (APC).

In a video circulating online, Radiogad directly challenged Cubana Chief Priest's response to Fayose's comments, questioning whether the businessman was mature enough to engage with an elder.

Radiogad, identifying as Igbo himself, said he agreed with Fayose’s assessment and stated that selfishness has prevented the group from effectively addressing systemic injustices.

He further contrasted Cubana Chief Priest’s lifestyle with that of other businessmen outside the Igbo community, noting that many live modestly despite greater wealth.

He said:

"Cubana Chief Priest, you and Isaac Fayose are mates? You come out dey run your mouth all because Isaac Fayose came out to tell the Igbos the bitter truth. I'm an Igbo man but I completely agree with Isaac Fayose. Igbos are cheap. Igbos are selfish. Igbos are greedy. They can be easily bought."

In his view, the emphasis on showmanship among some Igbo elites has not translated into meaningful support for their people.

Radiogad concluded by urging Igbos to confront these internal challenges, stating that unity and genuine concern for collective struggles are essential for progress.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to Radiogad's claims

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of netizens below:

@Dannymasterp said:

"The level of negative mentality in this country is too much and you wonder how we're going to move forward as a country with this level of illitrate young people who thinks been involved in politics is just money and all that... Chiefpriest has been active politician long-time ago and I think he's been SSA to the Governor of his State."

@Davidspredict commented:

"Everyone supporting the movement are not doing it because they want Nigeria to be better rather they are doing it because of what they will eat."

@shosssscky wrote:

"Radio god wey him Radio don spoil tey tey oo. Even if anyone is wrong between Isaac and Chief Priest, who's radiogod in that space ??"

@Stainless198 reacted:

"Everybody talking about Igbos and it's annoying. Igbos are greedy because of Cubana? But u won't reason that they are selfless when they did sit at home in solidarity for MNK as one man show his greed, una erction stand."

@Suxynnnnn said:

"Cubana chief priest doesn't represent us. Who doesn't know Cubana gang are social climbers, especially priest. There's no difference between Cubana and those ancestors that sold their brothers during slavery."

@EziokwuBuNdu16 wrote:

"Radio gold if Igbos are cheap Mazi Nnamdi Kanu won't be in prison in Sokoto. He will be free like Igboho and Asari but he choose not to take oil well and betray his people. Radio gold you are a fool."

