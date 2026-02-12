Henry Nzubechukwu broke his silence on a viral report linking him to a romance scam and fraud

In a new video, the socialite, while speaking to the press, insisted he's innocent of the allegation against him

He also shared how the allegation has negatively affected his social life, drawing reactions online

Nigerian businessman and socialite Henry Nzubechukwu (also known as Nzube Henry Ikeji) has publicly declared his innocence amid allegations that he orchestrated a sophisticated $2.5 million romance and investment scam by impersonating the Crown Prince of Dubai.

Legit.ng had previously reported that Nzube Ikeji allegedly led a sophisticated online scam that drained more than $2.5 million from a Romanian businesswoman under the guise of love and humanitarian work.

Romance scam: Henry Nzubechukwu breaks silence

Speaking in a video shared by Nigerian TV station AIT on social media on Wednesday, February 11, 2026, Henry claimed he was being targeted.

According to the businessman, the funds he received were legitimate business payments.

He stated that the allegation against him was part of a reputation attack, adding that the report has seen family and close associates distance themselves from him.

"I feel there is a targeted plan to destroy my reputation, as it stands now nobody believes me, everybody is doubting me," he said.

Henry's response comes following claims against him stemming from a high-profile investigative documentary released in early February 2026 by the Organised Crime and Corruption Reporting Project (OCCRP), titled How We Tracked a ‘Fake Prince’ Scammer to His Nigerian Mansion.

The report detailed how a Romanian businesswoman, identified only as Laura, was allegedly defrauded through an elaborate online scheme that began around three years ago, which allegedly involved the Nigerian socialite.

In related news, Legit.ng reported that the airport police operatives in Lagos arrested a 24-year-old man over his alleged role in a romance fraud scheme involving N48.5 million.

The video of Henry addressing allegations against him is below:

Comments as Henry responds to scam allegations

His response has sparked mixed reactions, with some netizens dismissing his defence as unconvincing, while others urged him to take legal action instead of issuing public statements.

Legit.ng compiled some of the comments, read them below:

stmajoraa commented:

"Again i will say school is not a scam You see how at the end of that video on youtube the 60 year old man who helped him launder the money refused to give any public comment on the issue ? Cos he knows that is not the best thing to do."

papi_demillie said:

"Wrong move. Totally wrong Move. Your case is still under investigation. Those who posted your issue don’t just post for fun. It’s best you have an attorney speak on the matter."

statesman04 commented:

"He's innocent because he's not the direct beneficiary, he's about 3rd in the food chain, he can argue that in court and i believe that's what his lawyer must have told him...he must be investigated properly."

kinnsokoye said:

"Ok we’ve agreed. just book a flight, travel to Romania and clear your name. Simple."

amessucre2 wrote:

"But why would all his friends “flew away” eh chai fake friends everywhere."

NnayiLexon commented:

"If Henry was in our shoes would he have believed his story Henry doesn’t even care about our feelings and perceptions, he thinks only of himself from the way he speaks Since he has been busted he should provide evidence of his innocence It’s very simple."

