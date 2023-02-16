Nollywood actress, Iyabo Ojo, has come under fire on social media for declaring her support for Labour Party’s Peter Obi

Shortly after the movie star camped her tent with Obi, some of Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s supporters took to social media to bash her

One APC supporter, Wale Akerele, heaped insults on the actress and noted that Asiwaju did not need her support

Popular Yoruba Nollywood actress, Iyabo Ojo, has stirred a series of mixed reactions after declaring her support for Labour Party’s Peter Obi.

It is no longer news that a great number of her colleagues in the Yoruba Nollywood industry are supporters of APC’s Bola Ahmed Tinubu but she decided to go against the norm and support Peter Obi.

Iyabo revealed this on her social media page and even replied fans who claimed she was only supporting Labour Party because of her Igbo partner, Paulo Okoye.

The movie star denied those claims and noted that no man living could stop her from supporting whoever she wants.

Iyabo Ojo’s support for Peter Obi stirs mixed reactions

Shortly after the actress openly declared her support for the Labour Party presidential candidate, it stirred a series of mixed reactions on social media. Many people bashed the actress and called her names online while a few others noted that she was free to support whoever regardless of her tribe.

One APC chieftain, Wale Akerele, took to Twitter to call Iyabo Ojo several unprintable names as he claimed that Asiwaju did not need her support.

See his tweet below:

This tweep Laalu claimed he had never liked the actress and accused her of always virtue signaling alongside comedian Mr Macaroni. See below:

This netizen, Tiaraoluwa, had words of praises for the actress and noted that she was a person with a strong resolve after she stood against her colleague, Baba Ijesha, and was now doing the same against Yoruba Nollywood Asiwaju supporters:

