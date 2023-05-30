Actress and filmmaker Toyin Abraham has stirred emotions online with an open letter she penned to the new President of Nigeria, Bola Tinubu

In the letter, Toyin noted that her support for Tinubu to become president wasn't because of religion or ethnicity but the trust she has in his leadership ability

However, the actress was quick to note that the president has so much work to do to eradicate the many challenges the country is faced with

Toyin Abraham, Nollywood actress, filmmaker and a huge supporter of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has sparked reactions online with an open letter addressed to the country's number one citizen.

In her letter, the movie star expressed joy that Asiwaju Bola Tinubu finally achieved his long-held ambition to become the president of Nigeria.

Toyin Abraham has stirred emotions online with an open letter she published on her page addressed to President Bola Tinubu. Photo credit:@toyin_abraham

Source: Instagram

However, she quickly noted that the President had a lot to do to prove that the trust of his followers wasn't misplaced while challenging him to help return peace and stability to the country quickly.

Toyin also called for Tinubu to listen to the people's concerns while addressing her fears about the future of Nigeria.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Read the full content of Toyin Abraham's letter below:

See how netizens reacted to Toyin Abraham's open letter to President Bola Tinubu

@__iam_ty_'s profile picture

"Why are you writing an open letter to him? When you already put it out there when campaigning for him that he already told you his agenda when he never addressed Nigerians."

@rollybeddings:

"Price of fuel don reach 750 this morning... congratulations to your president...how we to take get money for your next film.."

@pauloot_:

"Even though I will never agree with your choice, but that your last paragraph in the second to the last slide deserves a thumbs up! Shows you possess a reasonable high level of positivity than most of your colleagues."

@hollyrichkid:

"Thé citizen of Nigeria have a lot to do as well. please everyone should change there way for better Nigeria."

@temi_tayo2:

"Shey Na Asiwaju won read this?"

@ambassador_ire:

"Be assured, we supported the BEST among the rest. He shall succeed beyond."

@mr.demmy:

"This is really nice, but sadly some youths who can’t read to comprehend will still come and attack this inspiring write up."

@ifeoma_from_ramac:

"If you want to be addressed as your excellency then the process in which you got there must be excellent..."

@sheynimo_:

"But fuel don cost o."

@dam_cole:

"Ko ni baje fun Oluwatoyin mi seh! You no Dey ever fall my hand. My own world best, keep it up!"

Fans react as Toyin Abraham drips, attends President's inauguration, pics trends

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that famous Nollywood actress Toyin Abraham has sent tongues wagging online after clips of her outfit in Abuja as she attends the inauguration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu went viral.

Toyin, who was brutally bullied, dragged, trolled and insulted for supporting Bola Tinubu's presidential ambition, seems to be having the last laugh.

The mother of one, in her post tagged with a comment that was her full name, bragged of not being scared to stand and weather through her convictions.

Source: Legit.ng