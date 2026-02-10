King Oloyede Adeyeoba, one of the youngest traditional rulers in Nigeria, opened up about his life as a student

The Yoruba monarch shared his daily routine, including leaving his hostel for classrooms and participating in games like football

He also emphasised the importance of education, receiving applause from many social media users

King Oloyede Adekoya Akinghare II of Okeluse in Ondo state has spoken on the importance of education as the reason he left the palace to further his studies at the university.

During an interview with BBC Yoruba, the king revealed that many students did not know he was a king when he first arrived at the school.

King Oloyede, who is regarded as one of the youngest monarchs in Yorubaland, finished his high school in 2022 before proceeding to Afe Babalola University.

"The reason I came to university is that I wanted to study politics because it is related to what I am doing as the King of Okeluse," he said.

He revealed that he walks like other students at the university from his hostel to the classroom. According to the king, he also participates in games like football. The monarch disclosed that being a student doesn't affect his traditional role.

"I am always focused on my studies whenever I am at school. My chiefs also help me with civic duties while I'm in school. One thing they always ask for is my permission to do anything that requires my permission," he said.

According to the King of Okeluse, going to the university gave him a different perspective. He also encouraged the youth to value the importance of education.

The video of Oba Oloyede Adeyeoba Akinghare II speaking is below:

Reactions as youngest king speaks about education

Legit.ng compiled some of the comments. Read them below:

Mojisola Tairu Adegbite said:

"Great! the Lord will keep you kabiesi o."

Benson Luke commented:

"Lecturers no fit give kabiesi C O even though he was walking towards c o na round table discussion go settle the matter ki ade pe lori oo."

Akano Kazeem said:

"Who noticed this kabiesi resembles ooni."

Sam Sam Sam said:

"I remember seeing him on pitch playing Ball with some of his school mate, immediately I recognised him, I bowed to greet him, he just responded with smile... Him no know say I sabi am... Jovia and cool headed Man."

Hor Lar commented:

"Who will fail KABIESI NOW?"

Onaeko Ayodeji commented

"Wise king. He jejely go private university. If he had entered oauife or UI Dem for turn am to A RIYAL ALUTA MACHINE cos he still has a youthful blood in him by the time he graduates , his town will know that something has passed through him."

