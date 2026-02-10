Davido recently paid a visit to the northern part of Nigeria as a series of videos of him in Kano surfaced online

One of the highlights from the singer's visit was a clip showing him shopping for a female outfit while on a video call with his wife, Chioma

The singer's heartwarming gesture, showing the extra length he was willing to go for his wife, has been widely applauded by fans

Afrobeats star David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, and his team recently stormed Kano state, in the northern part of Nigeria.

A heartwarming video which has gone viral showed the moment the DMW label boss stormed a clothing store, with many fans following closely behind while chanting his name.

Davido, who was on a video call with his wife, Chioma Adeleke, was seen shopping for female outfits known as abayas.

The Unavailable crooner and his entourage were seen interacting lively with locals amid racks of vibrant garments. He also made a promotional video for the store.

Davido is known for spending lavishly on his wife. Towards the end of 2025, the singer purchased a pair of luxury timepieces, one for himself and one for Chioma, worth millions. He presented his wife with a Franck Muller Colour Dreams watch featuring a diamond-set bezel and a stunning purple alligator strap.

In related news, Legit.ng reported a viral video of Davido with Akwa Ibom State governor, Umo Eno, at the airport.

The music star was seen exchanging greetings with the number one citizen of the state. Davido and the governor chatted casually, appearing relaxed and familiar with each other.

During their conversation, Davido told the governor that he had sent him a message on WhatsApp, which he was yet to respond to; an exchange that left many talking online.

The video of Davido shopping for abayas in Kano state is below:

Reactions as Davido visits Kano

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions that trailed the video from the singer's visit to the north. Read them below:

kaniwithgrace said:

"An international Husband my Chom Chom keep enjoying your marriage. Ndi Ashiri kuruba."

thee_orma said:

"Kano people, Abeg make una no blind person husband with light. Thank you."

taaatibg said:

"If your man doesn't show maximum care like Davido shows his wife. Divorce him ASAPU!!!"

Sokey William West commented:

"Congratulations to my daughter chioma, she is really taking care of my son Davido, may GOD almighty continue to bless you them IJN Amen and Amen."

Obe Ahmed Adekunle said:

"Take care of your woman and experience wonder in your life. When she thinks about you it is prayer, when she is in the toilet na prayer. She will never cease praying for you."

It'z Elmina Haziel Kwa'da said:

"30k abaya dey go sell for am 1m now."

Davido reacts as Imade wins talent show

Legit.ng also reported that Davido's daughter, Imade Adeleke, won her school's talent competition, securing a N100,000 prize.

The singer shared a screenshot from his video call with his daughter, who proudly showed off her medal.

"My superstar won her talent show school today, super proud of you, baby," Davido wrote in a caption.

