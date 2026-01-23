The palace has declared that the monarch must be addressed exclusively as "His Royal Majesty," effectively banning popular slang terms

The King’s office warned that his patience should not be mistaken for weakness, reminding subjects of his sacred status

The statement emphasised that the King is "Igbakeji Orisa" (second in command to the gods), making any form of disrespect a direct insult to Yoruba heritage

The Arujale-Ojime of Okeluse Kingdom in Ondo State, Oba Oloyede Adekoya Akinghare II, has issued a firm directive to Nigerians over the growing trend of addressing him casually because of his age.

The monarch, widely regarded as the youngest king in Yoruba land, made his displeasure known through an official statement released by his Chief of Staff, Amb. Prince Adefemi Michael Olorunfemi.

He became the king in 2019, at the age of 15, after the death of his father, Oba Akinghare I, Adeyeoba Omomogbe.

The palace declares that Oba Oloyede Adekoya must be addressed exclusively as "His Royal Majesty": Photo: @officialarujale_of_okeluse/IG

The palace said the reminders had become necessary following repeated instances of people addressing the king in ways deemed disrespectful.

The palace’s statement, posted on the monarch’s social media pages, noted that Oba Akinghare II must be addressed strictly as His Royal Majesty.

The Chief of Staff wrote:

“Addressing our revered monarch with terms such as ‘bro,’ ‘blood,’ or any casual or demeaning expressions is highly inappropriate and will no longer be tolerated.”

He added that being the youngest monarch does not make the throne any less sacred.

The statement further stressed that disrespect—whether from youths, social media users, visitors, or even indigenes—will attract “strong and decisive measures.”

The palace acknowledged that the king is known for his calmness and approachability. However, it warned that such traits should not be mistaken for weakness.

“His Majesty’s leniency should not be taken as permission to do the wrong thing,” the statement added.

Prince Olorunfemi reminded the public that the monarch is not only a traditional ruler but also “Igbakeji awon orisa”, he representative of the gods on earth.

According to him, showing respect to the throne is a cultural responsibility every Yoruba person should uphold without debate.

Reactions trail monarch's statement

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of social media users below:

@oseyifunmii stated:

"Well stated. I’m coming back, watch my space tomorrow. We need to enlighten many people."

@chef_gbolahan2 commented:

"I love this write up The right thing must be done at the right time alway Olohun je ka ri Bààmi pe (Kàbíyèsí)"

@_kasdesigns noted:

"No one disrespects the King! No matter how close he or she is to the king! It’s great as you set the tone straight! Long live the King!"

@kpvlineo shared:

"Well said!! 🤴The return of the Orishas. Respect to OBA ADEKOYA Royal ancestral Bloodline. OMOOBA ADEKOYA ELERUJA"

The palace warns that the monarch's patience should not be mistaken for weakness. Photo: officialarujale_of_okeluse.

