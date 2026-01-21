Ogun State Government halted the Awujale selection process for the second time following a fresh petition

Ogun State Government has once again suspended the process for selecting a new Awujale of Ijebuland, halting ongoing moves by kingmakers to nominate a candidate for the revered traditional stool. The decision marks the second intervention by the state authorities since the succession process began.

The directive was communicated in a letter dated January 20, 2026, addressed to the chairman of Ijebu Ode Local Government.

It was signed by the Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Hon. Ganiyu Hamzat, and ordered an immediate pause to all activities connected to the selection.

Fresh petition triggers action

The latest suspension followed a second petition submitted to the state government by Fuji musician Wasiu Ayinde, popularly known as KWAM 1. The petition raised fresh issues regarding the conduct of the process and prompted renewed government involvement.

The petition was signed on behalf of KWAM 1 by his legal representative, Dr. Wahab Shittu (SAN). Officials did not disclose the specific claims contained in the document, but the government acknowledged its receipt before issuing the new directive.

Kingmakers told to stand down

In the letter, the state government instructed the Ijebu Ode Local Government chairman to formally notify the kingmakers of the development. They were directed to place all proceedings on hold and await further instructions from the appropriate authorities.

The repeated suspension has heightened tension within Ijebu Ode, where security presence around the Awujale’s palace has been reinforced in recent days. Several interest groups and prominent figures have continued to lobby for their preferred candidates, even as the official process remains stalled.

No timeline has been provided for when the government will lift the suspension or outline the next steps in the selection of the next Awujale of Ijebuland.

Source: Legit.ng