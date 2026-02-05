Cryptocurrency entrepreneur Blord used VeryDarkMan's image on a prominent billboard to promote his new app, sparking debates online

The development comes amid ongoing tensions between the two public figures over trademark disputes and fraud allegations

Some netizens questioned the legality of using VDM's image without consent, while others see it as brilliant marketing, but VDM's response has left many Nigerians completely shocked

Cryptocurrency entrepreneur Linus Williams Ifejirika, popularly known as Blord, has unveiled a billboard featuring the face of activist and social media critic Martins Vincent Otse, widely recognised as VeryDarkMan.

The billboard was designed to promote Blord’s newly launched Ratel Pay app, which allows users to purchase gift cards and pay bills.

The image shows VeryDarkMan holding a phone beside the app’s branding, which has drawn public attention and sparked online debates as many observers questioned whether the use of the image had been authorised for such marketing use.

Blord shared a video of the billboard on Instagram a few hours ago, presenting it as a celebratory moment and describing VeryDarkMan as his ambassador.

"MY AMBASSADOR ON THE BILLBOARD FOR THE FIRST TIME !!! SO CUTE , OGENE VIDEO COMING SOON"

The post quickly attracted reactions online, but what surprised people on social media was VeryDarkMan’s response.

VeryDarkMan replies to Blord's app promotion with his image

Rather than condemning the move, VDM, the Ratel President, acknowledged the publicity as beneficial to his personal brand, explaining that the exposure gave him wider recognition and indirectly promoted his own work.

He expressed gratitude for the visibility, framing the billboard as an unexpected advantage rather than a violation.

"Thank you for promoting my face and the brand ratels……I am grateful ❤️"

The relationship between Blord and VerDarkMan

The reaction was notable given the history between the two figures.

Their feud dates back to 2024 when VeryDarkMan accused Blord of fraudulent cryptocurrency practices. The dispute escalated further in early 2026 during trademark disagreements over the “Ratel” name.

These clashes created a tense relationship that often played out publicly, making VeryDarkMan’s acceptance of the billboard campaign a surprising turn in their ongoing saga.

However, Blord has previously characterised the controversies surrounding him and VeryDarkMan as deliberate strategies to generate attention for his ventures.

Check out Blord's post below:

Netizens react to Blord and VeryDarkMan's billboard drama

Netizens react to Blord and VeryDarkMan's billboard drama

@zoeymetax said:

"I hope BLord got VDM's sign-off before mounting this. We all know VDM doesn't mind a good fight, but if the 'Ratel' trademark isn't sorted, we might be seeing a 'Breaking News' video very soon. Grab your popcorn!"

@NextBigT99 commented:

"These 2 people are busy promoting their businesses, we dey here de drag them no go work you hear?"

@GhostOfberlin_ wrote:

"As dumb as he is .. in never hear of copyright infringement abi... Using someone's image without consent for advertising is a civil offense in Nigeria."

@FavouriteUzi reacted:

"Only that banner alone if vdm take him to court it's an easy win for vdm but vdm doesn't sue remember palmpay was sued by speed Darlington for similar situation and it was an easy win for him because he didn't give them is permission to use is picture."

@joyce.madueke said:

"😂😂😂😂😂😂two of una dey carry us dey go where we know know."

