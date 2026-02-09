Peter Obi led a massive march to the National Assembly, advocating for the mandatory electronic transmission of election results ahead of the 2027 polls

Seaking expressed his disappointment at the lack of representation from VDM’s dedicated fanbase, mocking them for prioritising community cleaning

The activist’s comments have reignited a heated debate regarding whether social media pressure groups are doing enough to influence critical government policies

Social media activist Seaking has publicly criticised members of VeryDarkMan’s fanbase, known as the Ratels, over their absence at a protest held at the National Assembly.

The demonstration, which took place on Monday, February 9, was led by the Labour Party’s presidential candidate, Peter Obi.

The protest focused on demands for proper transmission of election results ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Seaking mocks VDM’s dedicated fanbase for prioritizing community cleaning over protest. Photo: VDM/Seaking.

Speaking in a video recorded from the protest venue, Seaking questioned why members of the Ratels were nowhere to be seen at what he described as a crucial civic action.

In his words:

“Ratels only know how to clean gutters. We’re at the National Assembly and I can’t see any ratels to come join the protest about the most important thing in life.”

His statement appeared to suggest that the group often participates in symbolic or less significant activities, but fails to show up when it comes to major national issues.

Watch his X video here:

Reactions trail the criticism of VDM

"Seaking is not holding back at the National Assembly today. He’s calling out VeryDarkMan’s "Ratels," claiming they only know how to "clean gutters" but are nowhere to be found when it comes to protesting the "most important thing in life"—the INEC Electoral Reform Bill. Is this a fair critique"

"Everybody has their own role to play in the development of a nation. Continue with your own passion for our nation as long as it is productive and not tarnishing the image of the country"

"Is electorial matter not a Nigerian matter why has VDM not order his movement to join in seeking the most important thing in humanity right now which is Free and Fair election"

"Seaking my egbon, if you check am balance am, you go see say na almost the same work. Them clean the country, you nor go. You dey protesting ground now, you nor see them in group nor mean say we nor dey there. RATEL MOVEMENT na, " where 2/3 are gathered, RATEL kwenu"

VDM says he sees no point in engaging in electoral reform discussions after protest. Photo: VDM.

VDM speaks on Peter Obi's protest

Legit.ng meanwhile earlier reported that VDM shared his thoughts following a protest led by Labour Party’s presidential candidate, Peter Obi, at the National Assembly. VDM made it clear that he has no intention of getting involved in the conversation.

In a video posted online, he said he sees no point in engaging in electoral reform discussions, describing the entire process as already doomed.

According to him, the responsibility of pushing for reforms should rest on the shoulders of politicians who actually contest elections, not social media activists or ordinary youths.

