Priscilla Ojo and her husband, Tanzanian singer Juma Jux, have sweetly celebrated their first wedding anniversary

The couple broke the net with the unique way they chose to celebrate their love and marriage

The post has since garnered thousands of reactions and likes from popular celebrities, fans, and well-wishers

Nigerian influencer Priscilla Ojo and her Tanzanian singer husband Juma Jux caused a buzz on social media with the unusual way they marked their first wedding anniversary on Saturday, February 7.

In a joint Instagram post, Priscilla and Juma shared photos of themselves recreating the iconic image of late American rapper 2Pac and singer Janet Jackson.

Priscilla Ojo, Juma Jux reimagine 2Pac and Janet Jackson's iconic picture for their wedding anniversary. Credit: itspriscy

Source: Instagram

The image of singer Janet Jackson and rapper 2Pac Shakur is from the 1993 movie Poetic Justice.

Aside from striking similar poses to those of 2Pac and Janet Jackson, the couple also rocked matching outfits like theirs.

In the caption of the pictures, the couple wrote: “One year down 💍 forever to go.”

Legit.ng recalls reporting that Priscilla opened up about her relationship with her husband, Juma Jux, revealing that she met him in Rwanda on a work trip, while also addressing their age gap.

Priscilla and Juma Jux tied the knot in a lavish six-part wedding ceremony in Tanzania and Nigeria, held in February, April, and May.

Congratulations pour in for Priscilla Ojo and Juma Jux on their first wedding anniversary. Credit: itspriscy

Source: Instagram

On Sunday, August 24, they welcomed their first child, a baby boy named Prince Raheem Ayomide Mkambala.

Swipe through the post below to see pictures showing how Priscilla Ojo and Juma Jux marked their first anniversary:

People congratulate Priscilla Ojo and Juma Jux

Legit.ng compiled some messages from fans, including prominent figures in the entertainment industry. Read the comments below:

iyaboojofespris said:

"Together forever, happy anniversary lovebirds love you 3."

chiomagoodhair commented:

"Happy anniversary my favs! Africas no 1 couple forever is the deal 1 down, 99 to go P.s - These pics are soo dope."

juxpriscyplus said:

"Ok,when the Tupac looks weren't just in my head. This is dope, actually. Happy Wedding anniversary, JP. May your lives always stay blessed and full of joy."

enioluwaofficial commented:

"Wishing you both the absolute best in your marriage.🥹 May God’s grace, love, peace, and blessings that goes beyond human understanding always live with you and surround your home. Happy Anniversary, JP."

hildabaci said:

"1 year already your home will continue to flourish in love and laughter and prosperity."

jp_lovers_ghana_ commented:

"Thank you two for bringing us together from all walks of life to celebrate the anniversary God bless your home and children."

anuoluwapo_plenty said:

"Happy Anniversary to one of the amazing couples ever. You both will live long together in joy and bliss. Cheers to forever guys."

Why Priscilla Ojo cried out

Legit.ng previously reported that Priscilla Ojo-Mkambala opened up about a missing set of Van Cleef jewellery she believes went missing during her wedding period.

The mother of one said she only discovered the disappearance while rearranging her closet days ago.

Taking to her Snapchat story Priscilla revealed that the sentimental pieces were nowhere to be found as she reorganised her wardrobe.

Source: Legit.ng