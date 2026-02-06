Nollywood actor Timini Egbuson trended online with a heartfelt birthday message for Bimbo Ademoye

He shared a sweet video and praised her, leaving fans swooning over their friendship

The post quickly went viral, sparking social media buzz and warm reactions from followers

Nollywood actor Timini Egbuson has set social media buzzing with a heartfelt birthday message to his colleague, Bimbo Ademoye.

In a post that quickly went viral, Timini shared a romantic clip of the duo from a movie scene, praising Bimbo as “amazing” and expressing how lucky he feels to have her in his life.

He added a playful yet affectionate note, saying that when he counts his blessings, he counts her twice.

Timini wrote:

"If I’m counting blessings, I’ll count having you in my corner 100 times. Y’all help me wish this amazing soul @bimboademoye a happy birthday. Till the wheels fall off babyyyyyyyy."

Fans and followers quickly reacted, flooding the comment section with birthday wishes and admiration for the sweet exchange between the actors.

See the post below:

In a previous report, Timini Egbuson talked about his on-screen smooches with his attractive female colleagues and friends Bimbo Ademoye, Sharon Ooja, and Efe Irele.

The Nollywood lover boy was asked to rank these ladies' lip-locking games in a tell-all interview with media personality Simi Drey on AMC's movie chat show's "Kiss and Tell" segment.

Timini Egbuson stated from the beginning that his on-screen kisses were all about the film's project rather than real-life emotions. Despite these movie kisses being fake, he gave his honest opinion.

The actor started off with the newly married actress Sharon Ooja, praising her right away. He noted that Sharon's kissing game was absolutely amazing and rated it a 10/10.

Next came his best friend, Efe Irele, who was rumoured to be married. He claimed that she wasn't as good as Sharon, but Timini gave her an 8.5/10. He suggested that Efe's kisses were comparable.

Getting to Bimbo Ademoye, he mentioned that they were cool friends and, most of the time, because of the environment surrounding them, their kissing scenes usually involve tongue-biting. Despite the light-hearted interruptions, he gave her a 6/10, saying their banter overshadowed the romance scenes but contributed charm.

Timini Egbuson and Bimbo Ademoye trends

The post has since become one of the trending topics online.

declutterbyhavan said:

"U guys shld date now. Ejoorrrrrrrr. Don’t u love her ni."

rachaelll15 said:

"Make person con close my teeth abeg. 😭😍😂."

prachi_the_creator said:

"😂😂😂I'm happy this is the first video Instagram showed me this morning ❤️❤️ Happy Birthday Ma'am 🎉🎂."

v2slimfit said:

"I watched over and over again 😂😂😂 I’ve been wanting to say nothing anybody want tell say you no go finally marry this babe😂😂😂😂but then I com remember falzzzz and auntie simi matter😂😂😂😂 I decided just sit down Dey look as. E dey go😂😂😂😂."

lightbeatzclassic said:

"For those of us believing God For a partner, may you Locate your soul mate Today.❤️❤️."

big_adunnni said:

"Ok am I the only one that watched this video more than 2 times ??"

bcube_stitches said:

"So sweet to read❤️❤️but somebody check on Egbon adugbo for me🤣🤣."

farmus_kiddies_haven said:

"@_timini @bimboademoye May this ship neva sink…hbd our wife..we the online in-laws love u dearly 😍❤️."

Funke Akindele scolds Timini Egbuson on set

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls a previous incident where Timini Egbuson was scolded on set by his senior colleague, Funke Akindele.

The exchange between the movie stars created a stir online as Akindele expressed her displeasure at something Timini did on set.

Funke Akindele lampooned the actor, noting that he was fond of bad behaviour, making him look less professional.

