Enoch Adeboye has recounted how he sold an expensive car gift he received to cater for the welfare of his clerics

The pastor said this while reacting to people who criticise clerics for living good lives and claim they live off church members

However, his remarks did not sit well with some fans, who dragged him online and argued that he would not be as wealthy if he were not a cleric

A video of what the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Enoch Adeboye, said during a church thanksgiving service has surfaced online and elicited backlash.

In the video, the cleric addressed people who criticise pastors, claiming they answered God’s call because of money.

Fans react to video of Daddy Adeboye slamming critics about clerics. Photo credit@pastoraadeboye

Source: Instagram

Adeboye reflected on the professional life he left behind before answering the call to the ministry and shared personal experiences from that transition.

He recalled being gifted three Mercedes-Benz vehicles at the time, and noted that despite the prestige they symbolised, he was unable to use any of them because he was still grappling with financial hardship.

He added that he offered the cars to his deputy, who also rejected them.

Daddy Adeboye, as he is fondly called, further stated that there were days he did not have even two naira in his pocket because he was a cleric.

Daddy Adeboye speaks on caring for pastors

Sharing more, the cleric said that while he was still thinking about the three car gifts, someone came to his house at about 2am to gift him a limousine.

Pastor E.A Adeboye shares experience in the church. Photo credit@pastroaadeboye

Source: Instagram

He explained that he questioned the timing and was told the giver feared he might change his mind by morning.

Adeboye said he eventually sold the limousine and used the proceeds to buy motorcycles for his pastors.

Fans react to Daddy Adeboye’s video

Reacting to the video, some fans were unimpressed with his remarks, arguing that it was because he is a cleric that he is wealthy.

They claimed that if he were not a pastor, he would not be able to afford the kind of lifestyle he currently lives.

Here is Daddy Adeboye's X video below:

Fans drag Daddy Adeboye

Legit.ng compiled reactions of fans as seen below:

@OAeoleon stated:

"Everybody knows academics doesn’t pay much in Nigeria, if Baba didn’t become a a pastor he won’t be able to afford a private jet. How many professors worldwide own private jets?"

@Anarii6 reacted:

"I wonder if people think these men of God don’t have businesses or jobs aside from preaching the gospel."

@William19Prisca stated:

"Omoh no lies i understand he’s point. Bro pastors live the best lives on earth. Even lowkey pastors with just one branch on 1 plot of land, gets free gifts you can’t imagine from members. God Dey provide for pastors shar. I jst wanna know the job he left tho, doubt it paid more!"

@StreetlyWiser shared:

"But was the job more lucrative than the Ministry? Papa."

@Jimi_fad commented:

"Through though. PhD in applied mathematics could carry him far. He probably would have left Nigeria and eventually become one of the world's renowned mathematician."

Suspended RCCG pastor starts own church

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that suspended RCCG Pastor Idowu Iluyomade had started his own church.

Iluyomade, who was suspended in RCCG in 2024, now owns a church in Lagos named Family Fellowship.

Proofreading by James Ojo, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng