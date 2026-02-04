A voice recording of Pastor William Kumuyi has revealed why the cleric cannot travel without his wife or lodge in a hotel alone

In the clip, the cleric was heard saying that if people cannot abide by his rules, it is better not to invite him

He also shared what happened even when his wife was with him during a trip where they stayed in a hotel

Founder of Deeper Life Church, Pastor W.F. Kumuyi, has shared why he is unwilling to travel without his wife or lodge in a hotel alone.

In a voice note making the rounds online, the cleric explained that he does not go anywhere without his wife accompanying him.

He added that if people cannot go by his rules, they should not invite him for ministration.

Sharing his experience, Pastor Kumuyi recalled that he once travelled with his wife and they lodged in a hotel. He said that when his wife briefly stepped out, the phone rang and he answered it.

According to him, the caller welcomed him to the hotel and said he could call if he needed anything. Pastor Kumuyi noted that he responded by saying he did not need anything.

Pastor Kumuyi shares more about experience

He added that the person later called again and said a card had been slipped under his door. When he opened the door, he saw the card, which stated that if he needed a girl, he could call and one would be made available.

The cleric said he told them he was a Christian and a pastor and could not do such a thing. He added that when his wife returned, he shared the experience with her.

Fans react to Pastor Kumuyi’s utterance

Reacting online, fans praised the cleric for his discipline and integrity, noting that his actions showed strong character even in private.

Many supported his stance and described his decision as commendable. One fan also suggested the region where the incident might have occurred, sharing a similar personal experience of receiving such an offer while lodging in a hotel.

Pastor Kumuyi modifies another Deeper Life law

Previously, Legit.ng reported that the General Superintendent of Deeper Christian Life Ministry, Pastor William Kumuyi, had clarified that some of the church’s long-standing rules on marriage are not biblical but administrative guidelines.

Specifically, Kumuyi announced that the law banning a lady from visiting a man she intends to marry has been nullified.

