Nollywood actor Timini Egbuson is mourning the loss of his father just hours into the New Year

He shared his heartbreak on Instagram, describing his grief and saying there was “so much left unsaid"

Fans and colleagues have sent messages of support as he promises to honour his father’s memory

Nollywood actor Timini Egbuson is mourning the loss of his father, barely hours into the New Year.

The actor shared the sad news on his Instagram page on January 4, 2026.

Timini mourns father’s death only four days into the new year. Credit: @timini

Source: Instagram

He expressed his heartbreak and disbelief in an emotional post as he shared pictures of his dad.

In his post, he wrote: “Didn’t think I’d start the year saying this. Rest in peace, Dad. So much left unsaid, but I’ll keep making you proud."

Timini’s message captured the pain of losing a parent and the desire to honour his father’s memory.

Fans and colleagues have since flooded his page with messages of support, offering comfort during this difficult time.

Despite the grief, the actor promised to continue making his father proud, a sentiment that has resonated deeply with his followers.

See his post below:

Actress Lizzy Gold has lost her father about a week ago, stating it was not their plan as he was expected to see the new year. The Asaba-based actress expressed her heartbreak on social media.

In October, comedian Julius Agwu lost his mother. He shared an emotional video of himself and his late mother, saying he would miss her and praying that she rest in peace.

Abisola Grace Owodunni, the mother of actress Mercy Aigbe, died in September. The award-winning actress announced the sad news on her Instagram page, where she posted a sombre candlelight image with the phrase: "RIP mum."

Actor Timini opens heart about losing dad at new year’s start. Credit: @timini

Source: Instagram

In August, Pastor N.A Adekola, the father of actor Odunlade Adekola, passed away. The popular Yoruba actor shared the news on his Instagram page along with a photo of his father, telling him to rest well.

Celebrities console Timini

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

tiwasavage said:

"May his soul rest in perfect peace 🙏🏾."

jadeosiberu said:

"Oh Timini 🫂 So sorry ❤️❤️❤️."

funkejenifaakindele said:

"May Daddy’s soul rest in peace. 🤗🤗."

kayodekasum said:

"God is with you G ❤️."

temitoyourscreen said:

"Growing up, He was so nice to us ugh 🕊️ 💔."

kayodekasum said:

"May his soul - Rest in peace ❤️."

preciousesiorho said:

"It is well… sorry for ur loss."

judithaudu said:

"My sincere condolences Timini 🙏🏾."

oreofeojeniyi said:

"Sorry for your loss bro..may his soul rest in peace."

adeyybasqi said:

"I’m so sorry T 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽."

joyshomeappliances said:

"So sorry for your Loss 😢."

queen.tesia_ said:

"My condolences BBT, may God give you and your family the strength needed this period 😢💔."

adakarl1 said:

"Really sad 😢 My Condolences, pls stay strong."

Timini begs Funke Akindele for prayer

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Timini held the premiere for his latest film, Reel Love, and many of his colleagues were there to support him.

In a video sighted online, Timini went to welcome Funke Akindele after they had finished watching the movie.

He hugged her, and the actress tried to lift him up. In another recording, Timini went on his knees to beg Akindele. He pointed out that Reel Love must break the box office record.

Source: Legit.ng