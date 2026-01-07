Nollywood star Timini Egbuson returned to social media days after announcing his father’s death, sharing a heartfelt message of gratitude to the public

The Nollywood actor explained that the love shown to his family during the mourning period has been comforting

Fans and colleagues flooded his comment section with prayers and messages of encouragement

Nollywood actor Timini Egbuson has expressed deep gratitude to the public for their overwhelming support following the death of his father, Samuel Oyindobra Egbuson, explaining that the love shown has comforted his family during this difficult time.

Legit.ng reported on January 4 that Timini announced his father's painful passing in an emotional statement on his Instagram page.

While announcing the loss of his dad, the actor said he never imagined he would start the year by saying Rest in Peace to his dad. He went further by promising to continue making his father proud despite the heartbreaking loss.

Returning to Instagram on Tuesday evening, the movie star shifted the focus from grief to appreciation as he shared a heartfelt message with fans, acknowledging the outpouring of love and care directed at his family.

Timini acknowledged the tough moment his family is going through, but reminded everyone that difficult times are temporary.

He thanked fans for the love and support they have shown him and his family since the sad announcement.

The actor revealed that knowing they are not alone during this painful period brings him great comfort.

In his emotional post, Timini wrote:

"Tough times don't last, tough people do. I can't thank you all enough for the love and support you've shown me and my family. It's comforting to know we're not alone during this time. ❤️"

Nigerians responded to Timini's gratitude message with prayers and words of encouragement.

Read Timini's emotional message below:

Nigerians console Timini Egbuson

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of netizens below:

@kayodekasum

Stay strong king 🔥

@adakarl1 said:

"God gat you all! May his comforting arms never depart from you and your household, this too shall pass🙏🏻🥲"

@_amaris.aa commented:

"Stay strong for God is with you!!"

@allthingstimini wrote:

"Hang in there, baby❤️❤️❤️ God's got the Egbuson family."

@phoebefpvs reacted:

"The Lord God Almighty will keep you and hide you under His shadow IJN 🙏🏽"

@iomelaim opined:

"Our Tee, God got you, we got you, sending love and light🤍🤍❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ @_timini"

@simplyese_ said:

"Your dad will be remembered greatly🙏🙏. Stay strong🙌"

@titilopeaj commented:

"It is well with you again.... Eku atemora🙏🙏🙏"

@abinichidimma107 wrote:

"May the Lord strengthen you and your family 🙏"

