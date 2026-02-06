Checks on their respective Instagram pages revealed that the former lovebirds have unfollowed each other

On Wednesday, February 4, 2024, Bimbo celebrated her birthday, but the usual grand tribute and romantic gestures from VJ Adams were noticeably absent

As the breakup rumours trend, some fans are already suggesting a new match, with several netizens calling for actor Timini Egbuson to "step in"

Nollywood actress Bimbo Ademoye and media personality VJ Adams have left fans talking after a subtle but noticeable change in their social media activities.

The duo, who had long been rumoured to be in a relationship, recently unfollowed each other on Instagram

A check of their respective pages showed that they were no longer following one another.

Bimbo celebrated her birthday on Wednesday, but the usual grand tribute and romantic gestures from VJ Adams were noticeably absent.

What further fueled the conversation online was the fact that VJ Adams did not publicly celebrate Bimbo’s birthday on February 4.

This came as a surprise to many fans, especially because he had previously marked her special day with grand gestures and affectionate messages.

The absence of any birthday tribute led to fresh speculation about the state of their relationship.

Although neither Bimbo nor VJ Adams publicly confirmed being in a romantic relationship for a long time, their close bond had been a topic of discussion among fans.

In 2024, the actress playfully teased Adams while showing off the gifts her father gave her, including several kegs of fuel to power her generator. She jokingly told her future partner that he had big shoes to fill.

Shortly after, VJ Adams posted a video showing off gallons of fuel he had acquired, prompting Bimbo to confront him in the comment section jokingly.

Later that same year, the media personality surprised the actress with an int*mate pre-birthday celebration that included her family, seemingly confirming the long-standing rumours about their relationship.

Checks on their respective Instagram pages revealed that both Bimbo and VJ Adams have unfollowed each other.

Reactions trail Bimbo, VJ Adams breakup rumours

@oyesijimodupe:

"How many years relationship wey he never propose? Until dem get gray hair? Abeg make them go seperate ways"

@AbbeyKoker shared:

"Unfollowing each others now is automatically a break up,you be useless uncle"

@T0laBelle wrote:

"E reach shey na university relationship them dey do? How many years will they use for courtship obviously the relationship wasn’t heading anywhere"

@_not_your_fan noted:

"VJ has even deleted their collaboration post on IG for OFF THE TOP interview they had in December."

@DorcasMerc18392 shared:

"Remember when Kunle Remi was saying a Friend boyfriend was treating her bad and there nothing he could do to help her"

Timini pens birthday note for Bimbo Ademoye

Legit.ng earlier reported that actor Timini Egbuson has set social media buzzing with a heartfelt birthday message to his colleague, Bimbo Ademoye.

In a post that quickly went viral, Timini shared a romantic clip of the duo from a movie scene, praising Bimbo as “amazing” and expressing how lucky he feels to have her in his life.

He added a playful yet affectionate note, saying that when he counts his blessings, he counts her twice. He stated, "If I’m counting blessings, I’ll count having you in my corner 100 times. Y’all help me wish this amazing soul @bimboademoye a happy birthday. Till the wheels fall off babyyyyyyyy."

