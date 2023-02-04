Media personality VJ Adams has gone public about his relationship with pretty Nollywood actress, Bimbo Ademoye

Adams shared a beautiful video on Instagram showing the moment he surprised Ademoye with a romantic set-up for her birthday

The actress couldn’t hide her emotions after friends and family members equally stormed into the room and surprised her

Top Nigerian media personality VJ Adams has confirmed rumours about his relationship with Nollywood screen diva, Bimbo Ademoye.

As friends and colleagues took to social media to celebrate the actress’ birthday, Adams dropped a beautiful video that topped previous felicitations from other people.

VJ Adams plans romantic surprise for Bimbo Ademoye's birthday. Photo: @iamvjadams

Source: Instagram

Apparently, the lover boy turned a room into a beautiful romantic scene complete with rose petals and candles.

The actress was led into the room and she couldn’t hide her surprise after seeing the beautiful and overwhelming set-up.

To make things even sweeter, friends and family who had been in hiding all stormed out of a different part of the room with joyful screams of “happy birthday”.

Ademoye was completely speechless for a moment before she caught her breath and exchanged pleasantries with everyone present.

Sharing the video, VJ Adams wrote:

"I know how much Family means to you… Happy birthday Queen intmate pre birthday."

Watch video below:

Social media users react

do2dtun said:

"Adams o tin gba correct. lesson… proud of you by boy ."

julietibrahim said:

"❤️ that’s how u put a smile on your queen’s face dear happy birthday to you both Bless bless."

kie_kie__ said:

"Best in pre-birthday! O por ooooooo ."

busamcollections said:

"I need tissue plizzz . I wish her a very happy birthday. I really do wish u guys the best."

tribe__stitches said:

"Bro no be so oh, babe wey all men Dey drool over ."

abikeshugaa said:

"Oluwa Nigbawoooo like God When Gangan leleyiiii May God bless you my Sis Bimbooo."

Bimbo Ademoye speechless in video as Kunle Remi gifts her goat for birthday

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Nollywood pairs Kunle Remi and Bimbo Ademoye got the internet gushing over their beautiful friendship.

The screen god cracked many up after sharing a video showing the live goat he sent to Ademoye’s residence on her birthday.

The actress couldn’t hide her surprise as she posed with her birthday gift and social media users had hilarious reactions.

Source: Legit.ng