Alfa Eleshinlogo has shared a video reacting to Aunty Ajara’s demise, giving more insight into her ailment

In the video, he stated that her family contacted him because he is a traditional medicine practitioner who specialises in liver-related conditions

The cleric also prayed for the repose of her soul and warned the public about liver problems, advising on steps people should take to address them

Alfa Dr Taofeeq Eleshinlogo, a traditional medicine practitioner who specialises in liver ailments, has reacted to the demise of Nollywood petite actress Aunty Ajara.

The actress passed away after losing her battle with a liver-related ailment and was laid to rest in her father’s compound on Thursday.

In a video shared on his TikTok page, the traditional medicine practitioner shared insights into the late actress’s condition and eventual demise.

According to him, both he and Aunty Ajara’s family knew she would not make it. He added that he was in Kenya when he received the sad news of her death.

Eleshinlogo explained that her family had contacted him, but by the time they did, the actress was already in the intensive care unit (ICU) and placed on oxygen.

He noted that her condition had about an 80% chance of not improving and that there was little he could do at that stage.

According to him, removing Aunty Ajara from the oxygen mask would have resulted in her demise.

Alfa Eleshinlogo shares more details about Aunty Ajara

In the video, the cleric also stated that Aunty Ajara’s family was aware she had been battling a liver ailment, which began before she became pregnant.

He added that he doubted the actress was aware of the condition, noting that earlier medical intervention could have helped if it had been detected on time.

Eleshinlogo further stated that her family took her to the best possible facility for treatment.

According to him, the liver controls about 500 functions in the human body and must be treated immediately once any issue is detected.

Recall that Mama Nonetwork had earlier claimed that Aunty Ajara was battling a kidney-related ailment.

She explained that they discovered the actress was pregnant and encouraged her to begin treatment due to her small stature. It was during this process that internal organ complications were reportedly detected.

Here is Eleshinlogo's TikTok video below:

What fans said about Alfa Eleshinogo's video

Legit.ng compiled reactions of fans to the video of the cleric below:

@hormolarh stated:

"Is not adding up, did they do the test on Ajara’s behalf ? That the family knows she’s got liver problem & the deceased Akara doesn’t know herself nii ? Pls someone shed more."

@ewaola_eleshinogo00 shared:

"May her soul rest peacefully."

@BOLESKID FREESTYLE reacted:

"So people that have been in ICU have never been able to get back up?"

