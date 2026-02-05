Ashmusy has finally returned to social media after a long break that left her fans and colleagues worried about her welfare

In a video shared to announce her return, she said she is a new person after finding God, as she opened up about her faith

Fans were surprised by her statement, sharing observations about her past life and asking questions about her new faith

Controversial social media influencer Amarachi Amusi, better known as Ashmusy, has announced that she has returned to God.

The content creator had taken a long break from social media, which left many of her fans and colleagues worried about her whereabouts and wellbeing.

Fans react as Ashmusy returns to social media, shares her new religion. Photo credit@ashmusy

Source: Instagram

In a video shared on her Instagram page, Ashmusy stated that she had been a lukewarm Christian and admitted that social media had become a major distraction in her life.

According to her, she is now ready to be more intentional about her relationship with God, noting that God has always been there for her, even when others were not.

Sharing more, Ashmusy added that even when she let go of God’s hand, God never let go of hers for a moment.

Ashmusy speaks about her life

Opening up about her daily routine in the past, the influencer explained that she used to keep her Bible and phone beside her bed with the intention of picking up her Bible first when she woke up.

Ashmusy speaks about her plan in 2026. Photo credit@ashmusy

Source: Instagram

However, she often ended up reaching for her phone and going on social media instead. She added that such behaviour is now in the past.

Ashmusy shares more plans with fans

In the video, which was shared as a collage, Ashmusy said the past week-long break was necessary for her mental rest and self-reflection.

She appreciated those who reached out to her during the period and broke down in tears while expressing her gratitude.

According to her, there has been a lot of back and forth on social media about her, adding that she is not the person many perceive her to be.

The influencer stated that the break helped her clearly separate her true self from her social media life.

Here is Ashmusy's Instagram video below:

Reactions to Ashmusy's video

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of fans as seen below:

@lifewithchefp reacted:

"God said He will write his laws himself, He will handle his children! Just leave it to God! This is just the beginning of a revival. People may laugh at her but she knows the encounter she has had with God! God will raise men for His kingdom."

@adeolaawokoya reacted:

"God is wining somebody shout power."

@emeibifikuwem stated:

"The Nigerian trend (using Christianity/ religion as a cover ) because that is related to the masses."

@ty_phili shared:

"Something is happening, people are coming back to God. I'm happy. I believe people are seeing something, it may be a revelation. Jesus is Lord."

@aria.nacrush wrote:

"I pray when we speak about God in public, may our secret life also reflect God."

@toryvillage wrote:

"After 30, when the market volume is declining after living a wayward life, they decide to become born again. Confused gender."

Korede Bello gives life to Christ

Legit.ng had reported that Korede Bello had shared his journey to Christianity with fans in a video many were excited about.

According to him, he was born a Muslim but decided to convert to Christianity of his own free will.

He enlightened his fans on the importance of believing in Jesus Christ and how to live as a Christian.

Source: Legit.ng