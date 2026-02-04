Toyin Abraham disclosed that she had intercepted instructions from secret groups where members were allegedly directed to harass her in every comment section

The actress claimed to have a stash of Telegram and WhatsApp screenshots, as well as video confessions from individuals who were purportedly paid

The mother of one stated that unless her hands are "not clean," anyone who took money to shame her will face public disgrace

Nollywood actress Toyin Abraham has finally addressed the online backlash that followed the circulation of her photos with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The popular filmmaker and actress took to social media to respond to critics who, according to her, launched a coordinated campaign to shame and ridicule her after the images surfaced.

Toyin warned that anyone who attacked her without cause would soon be exposed, stressing that she has evidence to back up her claims.

The lady @mariolexxx admits to repeatedly trolling the actress in comment sections after her photos with Tinubu dropped. Photos: Toyin Abraham.

Reacting to claims that some of the online comments were sponsored, Toyin made it clear that she is unfazed by the noise. She said as long as she serves God and her conscience is clear, those plotting against her will not succeed.

The actress revealed that she has screenshots, WhatsApp messages, Telegram chats, and even videos of people allegedly confessing to being paid to drag her online.

In her words, she insisted that anyone “born of a woman” who collected money to disgrace her would eventually face public embarrassment, adding that the truth cannot be buried forever.

Toyin’s response followed a post by an X user, identified as @mariolexxx, who jokingly admitted to repeatedly trolling the actress in comment sections after her photos with Tinubu dropped.

The user claimed that people in a group chat encouraged others to ask Toyin the question, “Wetin Tinubu tell you?” under every post she made.

While the post was shared in a humorous tone, it opened up a wider conversation about targeted online harassment.

Toyin, however, did not take the issue lightly. She responded firmly, suggesting that what many saw as jokes were part of a larger, organised attempt to discredit her.

Despite her strong words, Toyin noted that she has forgiven those involved. Still, she maintained that forgiveness does not mean silence.

According to her, the receipts she has gathered will eventually speak louder than rumours and mockery.

She also dismissed claims that her silence in the past was a sign of guilt, explaining that she chose peace over public fights until the narrative became too twisted to ignore.

Read her post below:

Reactions trail Toyin Abraham's post

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of social media users below:

@Sanchyoloye stated:

"Peace is power. Truth doesn’t rush, and faith doesn’t need noise, if your hands are clean, time will speak for you."

@ronkecarew stated:

"God is bigger than all of them combined and He has shown you mercies. They are not worth the extra, please stay focused as you've always been. You are an inspiration to many ,maximum respect "

@AdejokeKhadijah commented:

"Aunty Toyin, remember what I told you when i saw you at the cinema in December, that leave them God will open their yanshi, afefe ti fe bayi. Continue to wax strong sis mi."

Toyin Abraham claims to have a stash of Telegram and WhatsApp screenshots, as well as video confessions from individuals. Photo: Toyin Abraham.

