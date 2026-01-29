Actress Doris Ogala weighed in on the ongoing feud between Mercy Johnson and Angela Okorie following reports of Angela’s arrest

The situation reportedly escalated after Angela was taken to Abuja and later remanded, prompting Doris to call for forgiveness

Doris also revisited past industry tensions, which included popular filmmaker Ruth Kadiri in the scene

Nigerian actress Doris Ogala has added more tension to the ongoing rift between Mercy Johnson and Angela Okorie.

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that news of Angela Okorie’s alleged arrest went viral on social media, with claims that Mercy Johnson was responsible.

According to filmmaker Seun Oloketuyi, Angela was reportedly picked up from her Lagos residence on Tuesday and taken to Abuja for questioning over an alleged cyberbullying case involving Mercy Johnson.

Legit.ng also reported that Angela was remanded in prison after appearing in court.

In a new post, Doris Ogala, who had previously praised Mercy Johnson following Angela’s arrest, revealed that the situation had escalated beyond what she initially expected.

According to her, she assumed the matter would be limited to police questioning. However, with reports that Angela had been sent to prison, Doris appealed to Mercy Johnson to forgive her colleague.

Doris Ogala mentions Ruth Kadiri

While calling for forgiveness, the embattled actress alleged that popular filmmaker Ruth Kadiri had once spoken negatively about Mercy Johnson.

Doris claimed this incident occurred around 2012, during a period when she frequently appeared in movies.

According to Doris Ogala, Ruth Kadiri told her that “Mercy Johnson said she wouldn’t be part of a movie production if I was involved.”

This allegation, she said, contributed to a strained relationship between herself and Mercy Johnson, which lasted until 2025. The rift was reportedly resolved when both actresses met in Abuja during Regina Daniels’ marital saga.

Doris further clarified that aside from that incident, she has always known Mercy Johnson to be kind-hearted and peaceful.

She continued to plead for Angela Okorie’s release, urging Mercy to show compassion.

Doris Ogala ignites heated reactions online

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

ronikfab said:

"Doris is turning to Lizzy Anjorin small small."

symplybarbz said:

"Which movie has this woman acted? Cos I honestly didn’t know who she was till the whole Regina Daniels issue and now I see her every day on blogs. Is she paying y’all to post her? I’m confused."

real_lenna said:

"Doris you need to rest. Stop setting people up for drags."

sapphire_x__x said:

"Even me, I no go like dey movie with you."

dr.emeto

"Wetin dey worry this lady??"

flygirly89 said:

"Wentin Ruth tell you , she use am send you message? Ruth is your friend but you are snitching publicly on her. All the best 🙂pls leave Ruth alone pls."

beauty_emem said:

"Anyone without emotional regulation should stay far away from me. Doris is a typical example 😮."

houseoftonia said:

"I don't know why they want mercy to have Mercy. How many of you call out Angela to order when she was insulting Mercy for many years? She dragged Mercy here on this internet, not one person set ring light to call her out, now that Mercy has decided to go the right way, y'all want her to forgive. Let Angela face the consequences of all her actions. And Ooooh she needs to provide proof of everything she said about Mercy."

the_poshlady said:

"Doris is the Igbo version of Lizzy Anjorin 😂 serious issues every 3 Eke market days."

jiriomaa said:

"If no be say I like amebo, why I listen to the end?"

greatzbeauty_ltd said:

"Why is Doris in Every story? She really needs peace , I pray God gives her peace ✌️."

itz_lizzy___ said:

"One small secret no Dey Doris mouth. See how she don come jam mercy and Ruth head now 😂."

