American rapper DDG declared he feels safer in Nigeria than in the United States during his January 2026 visit

The YouTube star and hip-hop artist praised Nigeria’s sense of communal unity and contrasted the motives behind crimes in the country with those in America

His comments sparked mixed reactions online, with some Nigerians welcoming the positive remark while others argued that celebrity privilege influenced his experience

American rapper DDG, whose real name is Darryl Dwayne Granberry Jr., has sparked heated conversations online after declaring that he feels safer in Nigeria than in the United States.

The hip-hop star made the statement during his January 2026 visit to Nigeria, where he praised the country’s communal spirit compared to America’s deep divisions.

In a video circulating on X, the Moonwalking in Calabasas crooner said his time in Nigeria opened his eyes to the country’s unity, while insisting that America is the most divided nation in the world.

DDG went further to explain how he views crime differently in both countries. He suggested that robberies in Nigeria are usually linked to survival and needs rather than personal anger or hatred.

He contrasted this with his experience in the United States, where he claimed criminal acts often come from malice rather than desperation.

In his own words:

“Coming out here lets me know that America is the most divided country ever.

"Out here, everybody is one. I feel safer here than I feel in America. I might get robbed, but it ain't no robbing out of hate. It's robbing out of need.

"People will rob you in the US out of hate... Out here, they'll rob you out of need. I robbed you 'cause I needed it," he added.

DDG's safety claims divide Nigerians

Nigerians shared mixed reactions to DDG’s claims, with some agreeing, others criticising, and many raising concerns about how safety differs across parts of the country.

Critics argue that DDG's experience reflects celebrity privilege, with access to security shielding him from everyday risks like kidnappings that plague ordinary Nigerians.

Supporters, however, see his words as a rare positive spotlight on Nigerian solidarity amid economic hardships.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to DDG's comments about Nigeria

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of netizens below:

@deckdesmond said:

"They drove you from the airport to Ikoyi, or probably Lekki 1, and all your engagement was within Lekki 1, Ikoyi and Victoria Island during your stay, do you know big Nigeria is?"

@shuluemp wrote:

"It's easy to feel 'safe' in Nigeria when you are a multimillionaire traveling with: Private security (MOPOL). Tinted SUVs. Bypassing the daily struggles of the average Nigerian. DDG isn't walking through Mushin or Nyanya at 2:00 AM alone. He is experiencing 'Premium Nigeria,' which is a very different world from the one 200 million people live in."

@patrickpio_a reacted:

"you guys will come to visit lekki and start yarning rubbish. Pls visit Benue or kogi next time."

@Ugo_Classic opined:

"Fact! As he get money, nothing go make am go the dangerous part but for US, everywhere na danger cus of license to gun."

@6_Tomi_Tomi said:

"School shooting happens every week / day in the US. A major news page on this platform posted that school shooting didn't happen in a day in the whole of America & few hours later they added a community notes saying school shooting happened in a state that day. Nigerians just focus their energy on the bad things, so they think their country is the worst."

@Nomardicspring9 added:

"Truly people don't rob you cuz they hate you,they don cuz they need to fulfil the basic needs of life,food,clothes and shelter ,give some these 3 things,they have no reason to rob you"

Boris Johnson praises Nigeria's safety

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that former UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he felt “perfectly safe” in Nigeria, dismissing negative international security reports about the country while speaking at the Imo state Economic Summit 2025 in Owerri.

Johnson explained that he had read multiple security warnings before travelling but chose to visit Owerri regardless.

He added that both he and the summit participants felt safe, which contradicts how Nigeria is portrayed abroad.

