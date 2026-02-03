Controversial actress Doris Ogala linked her current ordeal to the tragic passing of her late brother

The actress alleged that her relationship with Pastor Okafor was governed by a marriage agreement that he has since betrayed

Ogala claims to be in possession of explosive voice notes and call recordings that allegedly discuss "handling" a woman discreetly

Nollywood actress Doris Ogala has reacted following the return of Pastor Chris Okafor to the pulpit, weeks after controversy forced the cleric to step away from public ministry.

Legit.ng earlier reported that Pastor Okafor made a grand return to church after taking the whole of January off amid allegations and public scrutiny surrounding his personal life.

In a video shared online, Ogala was seen breaking down in tears as she reacted to the pastor’s return. Speaking, the actress made fresh and serious allegations connected to the death of her late brother.

According to the actress, powerful individuals are allegedly working behind the scenes to silence her as she continues to demand justice.

She claimed that money, influence, and even the judicial system are being used as tools of intimidation to suppress her voice.

“There is fear everywhere,” she said, insisting that intimidation tactics have long prevented people from speaking out against influential figures.

Doris accused Pastor Okafor of personal betrayal.

She alleged that the cleric breached the terms of what she described as a marriage agreement between them, expressing deep disappointment at what she called a complete breakdown of trust.

The actress said the person she once believed would stand by her had instead turned against her, leaving her emotionally shattered.

“I trusted him,” she stated, adding that the betrayal cut deeply because of the years they had known each other.

Doris further claimed she is in possession of what she described as d*mning evidence, including voice notes, call recordings, and other materials.

According to her, some of the recordings allegedly contain conversations about “handling” a woman discreetly, threats, intimidation, and references to using law enforcement agencies as instruments of pressure.

Court bars VDM, Doris Ogala from mentioning Chris Okafor's name

Legit.ng earlier reported that a Lagos High Court has restrained social media influencer Martins Vincent Otse, popularly known as Verydarkman (VDM), actress Doris Ogala, and one Kelvin Chimaobi Emmanuel from mentioning Pastor Chris Okafor, his church, or ministry on any social media platform.

The ruling was delivered on Thursday, January 22, by Justice M. A. Savage at the Ikeja division of the court.

