Tonto Dikeh’s son, King Andre, finally reunited with his father, Olakunle Churchill, after years apart

The emotional meeting took place in the presence of popular clergyman Pastor Jerry Eze

Tonto described the reunion as a moment of grace and restoration, leaving many inspired

After years of separation, Nigerian actress Tonto Dikeh’s son, King Andre, has finally reunited with his father, businessman Olakunle Churchill.

The emotional reunion also saw the presence of popular clergyman, Pastor Jerry Eze.

Tonto Dikeh’s family reunion unfolds with Pastor Jerry Eze present. Credit: @tontolet, @realjerryeze

Source: Instagram

The heartwarming moment was shared on Tonto Dikeh’s social media pages, where she expressed gratitude and reflected on the divine nature of the reunion.

“God has a way of rewriting stories men thought were over. This is grace speaking… and hearts for Jesus obeying,” she wrote. “Time failed. Grace prevailed. Time could not cancel what God ordained. Restoration has a voice, and today it spoke.”

Tonto also thanked Pastor Jerry Eze, calling him her spiritual father and acknowledging his role in her personal transformation.

She described him as someone through whom God helped shape her into a stronger, more grounded woman.

The reunion comes a month after Tonto reconciled with her ex-husband, revealing that after ten years of public battles, deep wounds, broken communication, and pain, God intervened.

Speaking for the first time about the reunion, Churchill admitted he was pleasantly surprised when his son called him “Daddy” for the first time. He described the moment as deeply touching and a reminder of God’s limitless power. Churchill also praised Tonto for her role as an amazing mother.

In the comment section, Tonto affectionately referred to Churchill as “Big Church,” celebrating the moment and the restored bond between father and son.

See her post below:

Tonto Dikeh, Olakunle Churchill trend online

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

snowhiteey said:

"So I started today again with tears of joy 😢 Thank God for his peace that passes all understanding🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏❤️❤️❤️❤️."

karenkashkane said:

"True definition of “soft life”. This life is not supposed to be hard and complicated ooo. Everything looking and feeling so soft here 😍😍😍😍."

holy_micool said:

"Why am I crying 😢, it is tears of joy 🙌🙌❤️😍 alleluia to most high , I am happy for you my darling ❤️."

havilahdivas101

"Chai God You do this one.Pastor J this is ministry.Tonyo thank you👏👏👏."

stannze said:

"God is so so good 🥹 This is the peace that passes all understanding and I pray that in breaks out in homes in the name of Jesus 🙏🏾."

ifys.kitchen said:

"So so beautiful. I smiled, cried, smiled and cried some more. God bless all parties involved❤️."

mariam_oyakhilome said:

"Andre look so happy ❤️God bless you all."

gloriaosarfo said:

"THIS is the DOING OF THE LORD🙌🏾 ELROI the God that sees us🙏🏾❤️🙏🏾😩😰 You’re blessed God’s vessel🔥🙌🏾🔥."

Pastor Jerry Eze present as Tonto Dikeh, son and Olakunle Churchill reunite. Credit: @tontolet

Source: Instagram

Angela Okorie shares how Tonto's marriage allegedly crashed

In a previous report by Legit.ng, Angela Okorie criticised Olakunle Churchill’s new wife, Rosy Meurer, after his reconciliation with her colleague, Tonto Dikeh.

The actress narrated how Tonto allegedly introduced Rosy as her ex-husband’s personal assistant (PA).

Her revelation came a few hours after she called out the Gambian actress for her recent Instagram posts.

Source: Legit.ng