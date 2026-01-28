Chef Chioma Adeleke has resumed her cooking content on social media after a long break from the internet

The wife of the famous Afrobeat star, who hasn't shared such a post since 2022, recently made a gradual return to social media after their wedding

Her husband, amongst other top figures in Nigeria, flooded the comment section with adorable reactions and suggestions on what to cook next

Chef Chioma Rowland Adeleke, popularly known as Chef Chi, has put smiles on the faces of fans and well-wishers after making a full return to her cooking content on social media following a break many regard as too long.

The celebrity chef, who had been away from sharing food videos for years, posted a new clip showing how to prepare a rich and mouth-watering braised oxtail pasta.

Chef Chioma's kitchen comeback sparks joy across social media.

Source: Instagram

The video immediately sparked excitement online, with many people expressing how much they missed her cooking content.

Chef Chi last shared this kind of content in 2022 before she went off social media following a tragic personal loss. She later made a brief return in 2025 when she shared photos after her wedding to Nigerian music star Davido, after which she went quiet again.

Now fully back in 2026, the chef did not just return with photos but went straight back to what she loves doing and that many fans love her for. In the video, she carefully showed each step of the process, from selecting and properly cleaning the ingredients to cooking and plating the final dish.

Popular skit maker Broda Shaggi jokingly asked her to cook a specified meal next, while her husband Davido also joined the moment by dropping several “in love” emojis under the post.

The warm reception online shows just how much Chef Chi’s audience missed her presence and culinary creativity.

Netizens' Reaction to Chef Chioma's Culinary Return

Fans and well-wishers quickly flooded her comment section with love, welcoming her back and praising her for the consistency. Legit.ng gathered some reactions below:

@brodashaggi requested:

"Abeg cook beans and ikokore na 🙏🏾🫩"

@etinosaofficial said:

"I can't wait for banga soup and starch say😍😍😋😋yum"

@davido reacted:

"😍😍"

@d_realsolz wrote:

"There should also be Shaki for our daddy. That’s his favorite 😍❤️"

@debbie_ad penned:

"On my wayyyy ! @thechefchi you need to come cook for me again ! Your fried rice 😍😍😍 and your salmon 😍 A1."

@iamsegxy stated:

"I don miss Class Mama d!e.. Mama I gat re-take dis TURK 201 course again .. 🔥🔥😋😋."

