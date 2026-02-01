Pastor Kingsley Okonkwo responded to critics over his newly revealed tattoo, promising to explain his position using scripture when he returns on Monday

The relationship coach explained that Nigerian Christianity is a mixture of African traditions and Judeo-Christian practices, which causes confusion on issues like tattoos

Nigerians flooded social media with divided opinions, with some defending the pastor's right to get inked, while others questioned his actions

Pastor Kingsley Okonkwo, a well-known relationship coach and preacher, has reacted to the controversy surrounding his newly revealed tattoo, telling critics they were wasting time while promising to provide a scriptural explanation to clear the matter.

Legit.ng previously reported that the pastor's tattoo sparked heated discussions online, prompting him to address the issue directly in a video shared on social media.

Okonkwo explained that the debate was unnecessary and urged his followers to wait until Monday, when he intends to present a detailed teaching from the Bible to put the situation in proper perspective.

He stated that his response would be purely educational, aimed at helping people understand the scriptures more clearly rather than causing further arguments.

The pastor linked the backlash to what he described as the unique mix of African traditions, local customs, and Judeo-Christian practices that shape Nigerian Christianity.

According to him, this blend often leads to misunderstandings, as it differs from what he considers pure Christianity.

He noted that such cultural influences were at the root of the tattoo debate, which he believes has been blown out of proportion.

Pastor Kingsley Okonkwo promises a biblical explanation

Speaking in the video he claimed was recorded during his 50th birthday celebration, Pastor Kingsley encouraged people not to lose focus on the celebration, advising them to relax and enjoy the moment rather than dwell on criticism.

He assured his followers that once the festivities were over, he would return with a scriptural defence that would address the concerns raised and provide clarity on the subject.

"Hey, hello everybody. How are you guys doing? So I'm here live from my 50th birthday party. As some of you African people, you don't have work. It's that tattoo you people are discussing."

"Alright, but I'll come to you on Monday and educate you people. For educational purposes only.

Alright, we will look at the scripture, but ehm, we will look at the right perspective. Ehm, we in Africa, we are practicing what they call Afro-trado Judeo Christianity. We're not yet in pure Christianity, so we'll look at those things. But hey, don't worry. For now, it's the groove. Relax, drink water, chill. I'll get back to you."

Watch Pastor Kingsley Okonkwo's video below:

Social media users react to Pastor Kingsley Okonkwo's video

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of netizens below:

@Edvinng said:

"He hasn't even mentioned the tattoo yet, and he's already gaslighting Nigerian Christians. Accountability remains our biggest problem as a people."

@Just_Torpeh commented:

"What's a sin in a pastor getting a tattoo? Are Africans under a certain curse? The white people who brought Christianity to you are drawing tattoos even as pastors."

@aimakhu_patrick wrote:

"Leave him and the old testament alone. If this part of the old testament still stands, verse 27 of Lev 19 for humble us."

@Kryptotajeer reacted:

"Honestly, people shouldn't waste energy on this, tattoos aren't alien or new. Christianity operates differently: it lacks that same level of strict legalistic guidance."

@thepopoolaba said:

"Everything is permissible,' but not everything is beneficial. 'Everything is permissible,' but not everything builds up."

@Ouchay commented:

"This is why it should be Jesus Christ. Anybody that says he's a Christian believer should follow Jesus. Not your pastor, not your priest, not your Pope."

