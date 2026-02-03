Stanley Ontop has come out to set the record straight after confusion spread online about Angela Okorie's safety following her release from Suleja Prison

The movie producer had earlier shared updates about police officers allegedly waiting outside the prison to rearrest the actress, sparking worry among her fans and supporters

Social media users shared mixed reactions about Stanley's clarification, with some expressing relief while others questioned his previous reports

Nollywood actor and producer Stanley Ontop has clarified that actress Angela Okorie is safe and has not been re-arrested, countering rumours that spread online shortly after her release from Suleja Prison.

He explained that he had spoken directly with her and confirmed that she was fine, urging the public to disregard reports suggesting otherwise.

Stanley Ontop confirms actress is safe, debunks rearrest rumours. Photo credit: stanleyontop_news/realangelaokorie

Angela Okorie had been arrested last week and remanded in Suleja Prison following allegations of defamation involving fellow actress Mercy Johnson.

The Federal High Court in Abuja granted her bail on Friday, 30 January, but her release was delayed due to the verification of her surety’s residential address.

This process took longer than expected, leaving her in custody for several days after the ruling and causing confusion among fans who were eager to see her regain freedom.

However, Stanley gave a worrisome update online a few hours ago, claiming that police officers were stationed outside the prison with plans to apprehend the actress again, raising concerns about her safety.

Shortly after, he made a U-turn with another post dismissing his earlier claims and clarifying that Angela was not facing any fresh arrest and was very much safe.

His reassurance was aimed at calming the growing anxiety among supporters who had followed the case closely.

"I just spoke with Angela now, she's fine and safe...

Disregard any news stating that she was rearrested. Legit Queen is very much okay...

Thank you everyone

Ontop really cares 🙏"

Check out his post below:

Netizens react to Stanley Ontop's update

Some fans expressed relief, while others questioned the conflicting information shared earlier.

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of netizens below:

@angeltouchsecrets said:

"Which one we go believe no be you talk am b4...de calm down abeg"

@obodoomatv commented:

"Chaii I can now eat my food God I really appreciate your kindness"

@angelwealth519 wrote:

"😂😂😂 what a confused man. After giving out information you still ask us to disregard 😂😂😂😂."

@shedarckoliver reacted:

"Thank God 🙏 everyone has one issue or the other one love please.hate will not take us to anywhere oo"

@jasmine_15bc said:

"No be u tell us say then re arrrest am ? Like I said no be everything them de find views and comments for ,u have a big platform but u choose to talk about one person day and night"

@soniachr7 commented:

"Mumu the do ur finding well 😂😂😂no be u tell us say na VDM arrest her again now😂😂ode"

Stanley Ontop debunks reports claiming Angela Okorie was rearrested shortly after her release from Suleja Prison, assuring fans the actress is safe. Photo credit: stanleyontop_news/realangelaokorie

