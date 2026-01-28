The trending reports of actress Angela Okorie's arrest by the police have captured attention on social media

Movie producer Stanley Ontop has also reacted to the report as he spoke up for the Nollywood star

He also issued a warning message to whoever was behind the actress' alleged arrest as he shared his next move

Nollywood producer and blogger Ajemba Stanley Chibueze, aka Stanley Ontop, has reacted to the reports of actress Angela Okorie's alleged arrest by the police.

On Wednesday, January 28, viral reports online claimed Angela was arrested by her colleague, Mercy Johnson, for cyberbullying.

Nollywood producer Stanley Ontop issues warning over Angela Okorie's alleged arrest. Credit: stanleyontop/realangelaokorie

Source: Instagram

She was said to have been arrested at her Lagos residence on Tuesday, January 27, 2026, by operatives of the Nigeria Police Force Cybercrime Centre, Abuja. Journalist and founder of BON Awards, Seun Oloketuyi, made the disclosure on Wednesday.

Oloketuyi wrote on his Instagram page:

“Angela Okorie was arrested yesterday at her Lagos residence by the Nigeria Police Force Cybercrime Centre, Abuja. She was put on 6am flight to Abuja this morning to face court proceedings connected to cybercrime matter involving Mercy Johnson.”

The development came a few days after Mercy Johnson announced that cyberbullying her and her family wouldn’t be business as usual in 2026 after she dropped charges against a TikTok user.

Stanley Ontop demands Angela Okorie's release

In a recent post on his Instagram page, the Nollywood producer demanded the actress' release, calling on whoever was behind her arrest to approach a competent court and sue her instead.

"I will be in Abuja tomorrow for Angela Okorie's matter. Whoever is in charge should be careful because the Human Rights Watch is watching you," he added.

A screenshot of Stanley Ontop's post demanding Angela Okorie's release is below:

Reports of Angela Okorie's alleged arrest goes viral on social media. Credit: stanleyontopnews

Source: Instagram

Reactions to Angela Okorie's alleged arrest

Legit.ng compiled some of the comments, read them below:

splendidsure commented:

"Every two market days free this one free that one Nawa."

fausty said:

"This one dey form bestie E non enter..Who know u for Abuja??Make them even lock you join her self."

officialchristellie commented:

"You must also tell her to stop bulling people."

lindaogwuche commented:

"I thought she was asked to apologize which she did. They should free the babe jorh. Abusers of powers."

officialstanley__ said:

"With all she did to mercy johnson? For real? Why don’t u guys use this energy to call dem out on there bullsht when Dey drag and say ill things about people unprovoked? Una just dey unnecessarily biased."

evabarbiesweetz_ reacted:

"Nawawo this country any small thing wunna go Dey use police oppress people up and down."

What Angela Okorie said about Rosy Meurer

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Angela Okorie stirred fresh reactions after sharing what allegedly happened in the troubled marriage between her colleague, Tonto Dikeh, and businessman Olakunle Churchill.

Angela revisited the period when Tonto was married to Churchill and reportedly introduced fellow actress Rosy Meurer to their circle as her husband’s personal assistant (PA).

According to the actress, many of them were sceptical at the time but chose to accept the explanation.

Source: Legit.ng