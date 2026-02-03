Despite being granted bail by a Federal High Court in Abuja, a technical hitch in verifying a surety's address kept Angela in prison

Stanley Ontop claimed that police officers are currently stationed at the prison gates with a "fresh petition" to arrest the actress

The actor has publicly tackled the Nigeria Police Force, questioning why an invitation wasn't extended instead of what he describes as an "apprehension" plot

Nollywood actor and producer Stanley Ontop has raised fresh concerns over the safety of actress Angela Okorie, following reports of an alleged plan to re-arrest her immediately after her release from Suleja Prison.

Angela Okorie was arrested last week and remanded in Suleja Prison over allegations of defamation involving fellow actress Mercy Johnson.

The Federal High Court in Abuja granted her bail on Friday.

Stanley Ontop claims that police officers are currently stationed at the prison gates with a "fresh petition" to arrest the actress.

However, days after the bail ruling, the actress is still behind bars, a development that has left fans confused and worried.

Providing an update on Instagram on Monday, February 3, Stanley Ontop explained that the delay in Angela’s release was due to the late verification of her surety’s residential address.

According to him, the court has now signed off on her release, clearing the final hurdle keeping her in custody.

Stanley wrote:

“Angela Okorie will be out in few minutes. There was a delay in the verification of her surety’s residential address yesterday. But the court has signed for her release now.”

Stanley claimed that new information had reached him, suggesting a fresh petition had been filed against the actress.

He alleged that police officers were already stationed outside Suleja Prison, waiting to apprehend Angela the moment she stepped out.

“We got an info that there’s a fresh petition against Angela Okorie and that some policemen are stationed in front of Suleja Prison to apprehend her again immediately she’s released,” he alleged.

In a strongly worded message, Stanley questioned the conduct of the Nigerian Police, accusing them of abandoning professionalism and due process.

He asked:

“@nigeriapoliceforce na like this una take dey work? What happened to invitation? Why are you people arresting citizens you are meant to protect?”

He ended his post with an emotional appeal, urging authorities to ensure that nothing happens to Angela on her release day.

“Make nothing shaa happen to Angela Okorie on her release day. May Nigeria never happen to you,” he wrote.

Read his post below:

Reactions trail Stanley Ontop's allegation

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of social media below:

@destiny_oje noted:

"God please protect her she will come out strong in jesus name Amen"

@liss_girrl noted:

"From 'Praise the Lord' to 'Lord, have mercy' in 2.5 seconds....We asked for grace, but she's handcuffed in disgrace"

@cleopatra_mardea_clarke stated:

"No amount of intimidation can't shut what God himself has designed. Be strong our legit queen. They'll try but they all will fail"

Angela Okorie was arrested over allegations of defamation involving fellow actress Mercy Johnson.

