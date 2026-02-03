Apostle Joshua Selman's old sermon on tattoos has resurfaced and is trending online amid the ongoing controversy surrounding Pastor Kingsley Okonkwo's tattoo

In the video, Selman said believers who get tattoos after being born again are making an unwise choice that could affect their credibility in ministry and spiritual witness

Nigerians reacted to the resurfaced video with many agreeing that spiritual leaders should avoid certain actions, even if they are not strictly sinful, to protect weaker believers

An old sermon by Apostle Joshua Selman, founder of Eternity Network International and Koinonia, has resurfaced online as conversations around tattoos in the church gain attention following Pastor Kingsley Okonkwo’s tattoo reveal.

In the video, Selman responded to a question about tattoos, explaining that markings done before becoming born again do not carry spiritual consequences.

However, he advised Christians against getting tattoos after salvation, saying the issue is not just about sin but more about wisdom.

He noted that while some actions may be lawful, they can still affect how people perceive a believer’s faith and ministry.

To make his point, Apostle Joshua Selman referred to the biblical parable of the ten bridesmaids, showing how even those considered pure could suffer because of unwise choices.

He stated that outward changes like tattoos might weaken credibility when preaching or praying for others, urging believers to avoid decisions that could invite unnecessary doubt.

Selman encouraged Christians to focus on inner transformation rather than outward displays.

He warned against copying foreign trends that could dilute spiritual strength and respect for God’s principles.

According to him, true power comes from prayer, reflection, and a heart aligned with God, not from external modifications.

His teaching has resurfaced and is now trending at a time when Burna Boy’s uncle, Pastor Kingsley Okonkwo of David Christian Centre (DCC), is facing criticism after unveiling a tattoo of John 3:16 on his arm.

The move has sparked mixed reactions, with some citing biblical warnings against body markings and others defending it as a creative way to share the gospel.

Watch Apostle Joshua Selman's video below:

Netizens react to Apostle Joshua Selman's teaching on tattoos

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of netizens below:

@Olivia Carter said:

"I am from the West and I will say, Nigeria you have something beautiful. Do not take everything you see in the West and follow it. The Glory has lifted and is resting on your continent, if youre foolish because you dont know who you are Asia is being prepared. Do not play with this grace. The Bible does not say a lot of things but once it distracts from the message it becomes a sin."

@iveren_tomori commented:

"This is exactly my point. Not everything that is allowed is helpful especially for a Spiritual Leader. True wisdom is choosing what builds character and strengthens spiritual life, not just what is permissible. Thank you AJA for adding your voice to this so that some young believers aren't confused."

@otunbaolainukan_ wrote:

"Apt! If you like, tell me you became a believer the day I was born, be a daddy G.O, what is morally wrong in the kingdom is wrong, especially for the office you occupy. If you like, draw Jesus in a manger on your body, Oga sir, it is wrong!!!. We will protect our church."

@markkalu1 reacted:

"That pastor doesn't know what he has started oo.. worldliness being allowed gradually into the church and we defend it.. thank God it's just marriage he teaches..."

@carolineoshodi said:

"Lev 19:28 Ye shall not make any cuttings in your flesh for the dead, nor print any marks upon you: I [am] the LORD."

@mosesonofegharamoz commented:

"To be honest this matter is actually very straightforward. This is not even one of the topics to quote 1 Cor 10:23 for. It is clearly written in Leviticus 19:28."

Kesiena Esiri defends Pastor Kingsley Okonkwo

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Evangelist Kesiena Esiri, founder of the Remnant Christian Network, joined the conversation surrounding Pastor Kingsley Okonkwo's tattoo.

Pastor Okonkwo had sparked reactions after inking an inscription on his arm, a decision many frowned at. Reacting to the backlash, Okonkwo slammed his critics, stating that they were not the ones who called him into ministry.

Speaking during one of his church services, Evangelist Esiri supported Okonkwo, stating that getting a tattoo is not a sin.

According to him, Leviticus 19:28, which warns against marking the body, was an instruction given to the Israelites to set them apart from pagans.

