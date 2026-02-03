Pastor Kingsley Uses Bible Scriptures to Clarify His Tattoo Drawing: “Good People Have It Too”
- Nigerian pastor Kingsley Okonkwo sparked online debate after a video of him getting a tattoo began trending
- He stated that the Bible does not clearly forbid tattoos and warned against imposing personal or church beliefs on others
- His comments have reignited conversations around faith and cultural views on tattoos, as the video went viral
Popular Nigerian pastor and relationship coach, Kingsley Okonkwo, has said there is no biblical scripture that clearly forbids Christians from having tattoos.
The cleric made this known after a video of him getting a tattoo drawn on his hand surfaced online and began trending, sparking mixed reactions on social media.
Speaking during a recent interview, Pastor Okonkwo explained that many negative views about tattoos are often rooted in personal beliefs, church doctrines, or individual interpretations rather than direct biblical instructions.
He warned against forcing personal or denominational convictions on others in the name of spirituality.
According to him, Christians should be guided by their personal relationship with Christ and a proper understanding of God’s word, not by public opinion or religious pressure.
He also challenged critics of tattoos to provide clear scriptural and scientific evidence showing that tattoos are sinful or spiritually harmful.
Pastor Okonkwo noted that while many people are quick to condemn tattoos, few can clearly explain why they believe they are wrong.
In his words:
“There’s no scripture that says a child of God cannot have tattoo. So people are doing personal preference of what the Holy Spirit told them or what their church policy is and then they want to impose it on other people and this isn’t how these things work. Everybody needs to know Christ to walk the word of God.
“Somebody needs to sit me down and spell it out that tattoos are bad, whether if someone draws ink on their body, their brain goes backward or their attitude changes. They must give me scriptural and scientific proof to back this up. But nobody does. Everybody is just shouting, but nobody can tell me why tattoos are bad.”
Watch him speak below:
Pastor Kingsley trends online
Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:
@sammyzacks
"1 Corinthians 6:19–20 “Your bodies are temples of the Holy Spirit… therefore honor God with your bodies.”The body belongs to God. Tattoos deface what God owns. Keep the body “unmarked” out of reverence."
@Teflon91 said:
"Even a so-called pastor does not know about this Bible chapter that condemns drawing tattoos on our bodies. Leviticus 19:28."
@sammyzacks said:
"Romans 12:2 “Do not conform to the pattern of this world.” Tattoos are driven by trends, rebellion, & reflect worldly values rather than godly ones."
@sammyzacks
"Leviticus 19:28 — “Do not cut your bodies for the dead or put tattoo marks on yourselves. I am the Lord.” (NIV)."
@micoloeagle said:
"This explanation is daft logic…the word of God clearly tells us how to live not science."
“You people don’t have work”: Pastor Kingsley Okonkwo responds to tattoo controversy, vows scriptural defence
Pastor Kingsley speaks on quality men
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Pastor Kingsley Okonkwo sparked massive debate online after sharing his opinion about what he described as a shortage of quality men in Nigeria today.
The clergyman known for his teachings on relationships shared his thoughts on modern relationships through a post on his X page.
He expressed concern about modern relationships and gender expectations, stating that he's concerned about the quality of men out there these days.
Pastor Okonkwo claimed that many men today struggle with leadership and responsibility. He noted that a lot of men he sees can't lead or marry the women of this generation.
