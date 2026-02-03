Nigerian pastor Kingsley Okonkwo sparked online debate after a video of him getting a tattoo began trending

He stated that the Bible does not clearly forbid tattoos and warned against imposing personal or church beliefs on others

His comments have reignited conversations around faith and cultural views on tattoos, as the video went viral

Popular Nigerian pastor and relationship coach, Kingsley Okonkwo, has said there is no biblical scripture that clearly forbids Christians from having tattoos.

The cleric made this known after a video of him getting a tattoo drawn on his hand surfaced online and began trending, sparking mixed reactions on social media.

Speaking during a recent interview, Pastor Okonkwo explained that many negative views about tattoos are often rooted in personal beliefs, church doctrines, or individual interpretations rather than direct biblical instructions.

He warned against forcing personal or denominational convictions on others in the name of spirituality.

According to him, Christians should be guided by their personal relationship with Christ and a proper understanding of God’s word, not by public opinion or religious pressure.

He also challenged critics of tattoos to provide clear scriptural and scientific evidence showing that tattoos are sinful or spiritually harmful.

Pastor Okonkwo noted that while many people are quick to condemn tattoos, few can clearly explain why they believe they are wrong.

In his words:

“There’s no scripture that says a child of God cannot have tattoo. So people are doing personal preference of what the Holy Spirit told them or what their church policy is and then they want to impose it on other people and this isn’t how these things work. Everybody needs to know Christ to walk the word of God.

“Somebody needs to sit me down and spell it out that tattoos are bad, whether if someone draws ink on their body, their brain goes backward or their attitude changes. They must give me scriptural and scientific proof to back this up. But nobody does. Everybody is just shouting, but nobody can tell me why tattoos are bad.”

Pastor Kingsley trends online

@sammyzacks

"1 Corinthians 6:19–20 “Your bodies are temples of the Holy Spirit… therefore honor God with your bodies.”The body belongs to God. Tattoos deface what God owns. Keep the body “unmarked” out of reverence."

@Teflon91 said:

"Even a so-called pastor does not know about this Bible chapter that condemns drawing tattoos on our bodies. Leviticus 19:28."

@sammyzacks said:

"Romans 12:2 “Do not conform to the pattern of this world.” Tattoos are driven by trends, rebellion, & reflect worldly values rather than godly ones."

@sammyzacks

"Leviticus 19:28 — “Do not cut your bodies for the dead or put tattoo marks on yourselves. I am the Lord.” (NIV)."

@micoloeagle said:

"This explanation is daft logic…the word of God clearly tells us how to live not science."

