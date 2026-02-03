Babatunde Raji Fashola has opened up about his transition to Islam in a new video making waves on social media

The former minister and governor also clarified his marriage to his Christian wife, Abimbola Fashola

The politician’s revelation about his childhood and religious journey has since become a topic of discussion online

Former Lagos state governor and minister Babatunde Raji Fashola has addressed criticism regarding his Christian wife Abimbola’s choice to marry him, an "unbeliever."

Fashola, a Muslim, noted the term's relativity across faiths as he opened up about his Christian-influenced upbringing during an interview with media personality Morayo Brown on The Morayo Show.

He highlighted the interfaith harmony in his marriage, emphasising open communication and mutual respect amid Nigeria's frequent religious tensions, especially regarding interfaith marriages.

Fashola, who revealed his maternal grandparents were Christians, added that he grew up with his Christian mother. He recalled attending church services in Ebute Metta as a child.

“You are asking my wife why she married an unbeliever. Islam also says non-Islamic practitioners are unbelievers. So whose belief are we talking about? My maternal grandparents were Christians. I grew up with my mother who is a Christian. I knew nothing about Islam.”

The video of Fashola speaking about his marriage to his Christian wife despite being a Muslim is below:

Comments as Fashola speaks on his Christian background

The video and Fashola’s response resonated with many, as several praised the tolerance and family dynamics in the Fasholas' marriage. Legit.ng compiled some of the comments. Read them below:

zoeymetax commented:

"This is wisdom right here. Fashola’s pointing out that ‘unbeliever’ is subjective depends on which religion you’re asking. To a Muslim, a Christian is an unbeliever. To a Christian, a Muslim is an unbeliever. His interfaith background taught him religious tolerance. Nigeria needs more leaders who understand this instead of seeing everything through single religious lens."

Eyan__Gaddafi commented:

"Daily life of a Yoruba family All na one religion."

GOZIEVIBE said:

"Family tree Christianity Islam Confusion? "

biofro50 wrote:

"Northern Muslims in the mud."

hackysterio commented:

"you fit believe sey you be believer, make you be unbeliever for another person eyes. unbelievable. religious beliefs mad gan."

Ambee_01 said:

"I just love Yoruba people when it comes to religion, they love and accommodate one another."

