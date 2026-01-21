A resurfaced interview clip shows Yeni Kuti openly reflecting on her relationship with her late father, Fela

She praised his influence on her identity while firmly criticising his absence and approach to parenting in a way that shocked many Nigerians online

The clip resurfaced amid the ongoing feud between Seun Kuti and Wizkid, and ignited mixed reactions on social media

A video from 2023 has resurfaced online showing Yeni Kuti, daughter of Afrobeat legend Fela Anikulapo-Kuti, speaking about her father’s shortcomings as a parent.

The clip, taken from her interview with Chude Jideonwo on the With Chude show, has gained renewed attention amid the ongoing online feud between Seun Kuti and Wizkid.

In the interview, Yeni explained that while Fela influenced her identity and pride as an African woman, he failed in the conventional role of a father.

She stated that his larger-than-life persona made him more of a national father than a parent to his own children.

According to Yeni Kuti, growing up as Fela’s child did not come with any special bond or privilege.

She described the experience as one where his children were treated like ordinary people, without favouritism or personal attachment.

When the host of the show, Chude, asked if Fela was a good father, Yeni said:

"In his own way, yes. But in the conventional sense, no.

My identity as an African woman and my pride as an African woman I learned from my father. So, who I am today was shaped by him. But I think as a conventional father, no.

I don't even think he should have had children. I think he should have just been a father to the whole nation. A national father. You didn't feel any special bond that you were Fela's child. He was going to favour you because you were his child. You were just another human being as far as he was concerned."

When asked if this reality was painful, Yeni admitted it caused resentment and family rifts. She recalled moments of tension, including quarrels between her brother Femi Kuti and their father.

“You could resent it. But I just learned to rise above it. It caused a lot of rifts between us. I mean, there was a time when Femi and Fela quarrelled. So, of course, that was painful,” she added.

The resurfaced clip has reignited conversations about Fela’s complex legacy, showing how his towering influence as a cultural icon came at the expense of his role within his own family.

Watch Yeni Kuti's video below:

Netizens react to Yeni Kuti's interview

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of netizens below:

@Kontrolla19 said:

"Where all these abandoned fela children Dey spawn out from seff? Na only femi Kuti & made Kuti be beta kids.."

@Believer0231 commented:

"Fela wasn't perfect, he was brave. History remembers courage more than comfort."

@Sailboatnjh wrote:

"In the space of just few weeks this year, Fela don too collect. Seun just Dey paste Baba name put for whala anyhow. How Baba 70 wan take Rest In Peace for where him Dey like this? Wahala nor Dey too much…"

@Bigpara4538501 opined:

"Their father was never a good man to his children that's why that agbako boy is crying all over the internet for not having a fatherly he's jealous of your success and your career you built from scratch."

@WITCHMAMA22 reacted:

"What I see from this is that all fela kids are milking the father's name for their own pathetic life whenever they are bored."

@yeneluv said:

"She said 'in his own way'. That doesn't mean he was a bad father like you people are trying to paint it now. Stop creating unnecessary agendas."

