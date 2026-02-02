An old video of Grammy CEO Harvey Mason explaining how Grammy winners are chosen has resurfaced online following the 68th Grammy Awards

The clip gained attention after Nigerian Afrobeat stars Burna Boy and Davido failed to win in their nominated categories, sparking fresh debate

Mason’s comments have reignited conversations about how Grammy decisions are made and how global artists are judged

An old interview of Recording Academy Chief Executive Officer, Harvey Mason, has resurfaced online, sparking fresh conversations about how Grammy winners are selected.

The video has gained renewed attention following the outcome of the 68th Grammy Awards, where top Nigerian stars failed to secure any wins.

Resurfaced clip of Grammy's CEO sparks questions after Davido, Burna Boy miss out. Credit: @davido, @grammys, @burnanboygram

Source: Instagram

The discussion comes after a disappointing night for Nigeria’s Afrobeat heavyweights, including Burna Boy and Davido, who both lost in their respective categories.

Their absence from the winners’ list surprised many fans and reignited debates about how artists from outside the United States are judged at the prestigious awards.

In the resurfaced interview, Mason explained that Grammy wins are not determined by popularity, streaming numbers, record sales, or social media following.

Instead, he stressed that artistic quality is the sole factor considered by the Recording Academy.

According to him, Grammy decisions are made by Academy members who assess submitted music based on artistic excellence, a process he admitted can be subjective. Mason also revealed that eligibility to vote is currently limited to professionals working in the U.S., though he expressed hope that this would expand globally in the future.

“There’s no ‘best’ song or record,” Mason said. “Winning a Grammy depends on the judgment of the Academy members, not on popularity. That’s how you win a Grammy.”

See his video below:

Nigerians react to Grammy criteria

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

@thatbobprnew said:

"But Davido is a member, still he didn’t win."

@BreakingNewsADC said:

"Which of these criteria did Davido not meet?"

@Kenzman said:

"The Grammy Awards CEO just confirmed what many of us already suspected: these awards are driven by sentiment and selfish interests, not by music, streams, or fan support. If your song, your impact, and your numbers don’t matter, then what exactly is being rewarded? An award that ignores the very art it’s supposed to honour is meaningless. This isn’t recognition, it’s favoritism dressed up as prestige. Total nonsense."

@damzkidemrys said:

"I love how Wizkid no send anybody papa, and that guy don go clear chairs and table even carry him babe go there go cook for everyone chaiiii just to win Grammy."

@sheddyAloo

"Why Davido should stop nominating his songs that are popular instead nominate his songs that really carry weight ,has meaning , are nicely structured and all (which he has a lot) . Not all this noisy kind of songs that went popular becus they are taking about women #GRAMMYs."

@SmokersHQ said:

"So Una de call out who no be member to come contest. If you no belong no de expecting something from them. No even go when de call you."

Grammy CEO’s resurfaced advice sparks controversy on Nigerian internet. Credit: @grammys

Source: Instagram

Tinubu pays tribute to Fela over Grammy honour

Legit.ng earlier reported that President Bola Tinubu paid glowing tribute to Afrobeat pioneer Fela Anikulapo Kuti following his historic recognition by the Recording Academy of America.

The president’s message came on Sunday after Fela was posthumously awarded the Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award, becoming the first African to receive the prestigious honour.

The award was presented at the 68th Annual Grammy Awards, nearly three decades after the music icon’s death in 1997.

Source: Legit.ng