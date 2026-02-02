American rapper Nicki Minaj has responded to comedian Trevor Noah after he joked about her alliance with President Donald Trump during the 2026 Grammy Awards opening monologue

American rapper and singer Nicki Minaj has fired back at comedian Trevor Noah after he joked about her relationship with President Donald Trump during his opening monologue at the 2026 Grammy Awards on Sunday.

The joke came during Noah's final hosting appearance at the prestigious music ceremony on Sunday, February 1, 2026.

While Trevor addressed Minaj's absence from the event, he delivered a punchline that got the loudest laugh in the room.

Noah joked that Nicki Minaj was still at the White House with Trump, discussing important issues.

Trevor Noah's Trump impression goes viral

Using his best Trump impression, the comedian said:

"Actually, Nicki, I have the biggest [expletive], I have it. Everybody's saying it, Nicki, I know they say it's you, but it's me. WAP, WAP, WAP. Look at it, baby."

The joke referenced Minaj's recent appearance at a U.S. Treasury event where she stood on stage with President Trump and made a bold declaration that she's probably the president's favourite supporter.

"I am probably the president's No. 1 fan, and that's not going to change," Minaj said at the White House gathering.

Noah's Grammy monologue quickly went viral across social media platforms, sparking widespread conversation about Minaj's public support for the American president.

Watch the video of Trevor Noah's joke about Trump and Nicki Minaj here:

Nicki Minaj responds with allegations

The rapper did not stay silent about the comedian's remarks. She took to X to share her response to Noah's joke.

In her post, Minaj wrote:

"Trevor refuses to come out the closet when everyone in the industry knows his boyfriend. Allegedly."

Her response immediately drew criticism from fans and social media users, with many condemning her decision to use allegations about someone's sexuality as a comeback.

Check out Nicki Minaj's response to Trevor's joke below:

Netizens react to Nicki Minaj's response

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of netizens below:

@TendaiMabvazuva said:

"If you diss a comedian by saying they are gay - you have just given them material for thier next Netflix special - congratulations."

@dix_naomi commented:

"Girl using someone's sexuality against them is so 10 seasons ago. Kind of like your big nose and plastic wigs. Get something new to talk about an some better lyrics these days."

@MindOfNaijaLife wrote:

"Sexuality isn't something anyone owes the public. Allegations aren't facts."

@ThePlutoxyIQ reacted:

"Safer, classy way to reply without piling on rumors: 'Outing someone or spreading 'allegedly' gossip isn't it. People should be free to live on their own terms, on their own timeline. Respect > speculation."

@Ravi72807668 said:

"No one owes the public their sexuality ever. Outing someone or speculating about their private life isn't accountability, it's coercion. 'Allegedly' doesn't make it okay."

@Pramod_Mehta1 commented:

"Sounds messy… Living your truth is personal, but the industry gossip makes it complicated. Hopefully he's doing what feels right for him."

