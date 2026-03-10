Vector Tha Viper has shared how the ongoing Ramadan brought back memories of the late Sound Sultan

The rapper who shared an old chat he had with the late singer also penned a heartfelt tribute to him

Vector's comment about Sound Sultan's faith as a Muslim, however, didn't go well with many who gave it their interpretations

Nigerian rapper and singer Vector Tha Viper, whose real name is Olanrewaju Ogunmefun, on Monday, March 9, 2026, penned a heartwarming tribute to late musician Sound Sultan (Olanrewaju Fasasi, aka Naija Ninja) amid the ongoing Ramadan.

Vector, who noted in a tweet via his official X handle that the late Sound Sultan's subtle Muslim identity only highlighted during Ramadan, described the singer as one who peacefully integrated into diverse circles.

The rapper also shared an old chat between him and the late singer.

"He was one Muslim you never remember was Muslim until it’s Ramadan… he blended in peacefully with everyone he came across. The season of Ramadan brought him to memory… May all our prayers for good be met with answers for good," Vector wrote.

Recall that on May 12, 2021, it was reported that Sound Sultan was in the USA receiving chemotherapy after being diagnosed with Angioimmunoblastic T-cell lymphoma.

Sadly, he died on July 11, 2021, at the age of 44, as a result of complications from the illness after battling it for months.

Vector's tribute to Sound Sultan is below:

Reactions trail Vector's tribute to Sound Sultan

Reacting, some netizens criticised Vector's comment about the late singer's religious visibility, saying he remained a Muslim both during and after Ramadan.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions, read the comments below:

xxiel_tweets sai:

"He was one Muslim you never remember was Muslim until it’s Ramadan" is not a flex that you think it is though… May his soul continue to be at peace."

@_mantee__ said:

"This is not the compliment you intended, bros. I mean it is okay if he is cool with every other person around him that is not a muslim as expected of every muslim. However, a muslim must be well recognized as a muslim for his/her steadfastness at observing solah, manners..."

jackmanfanrech said:

"Rest in peace San But Vec you suppose rephrase that first line, cause how many Muslims don take your peace."

DorianofBH reacted:

"What do you mean he was one Muslim you never remembered was a Muslim until Ramadan? He was a Muslim through and through."

BunduForAfrika1 said:

"Once again, you are responsible for your statement, you are not responsible for people's interpretation of it. How is VEC statement not clear enough for these guys trying to twist into something else."

