Top news website in Nigeria 24/25 Top News Website in Nigeria 24/25

Global site navigation

Local editions

Rapper Vector’s Heartfelt Tribute to Late Sound Sultan Amid Ramadan Ignites Controversy
Celebrities

Rapper Vector’s Heartfelt Tribute to Late Sound Sultan Amid Ramadan Ignites Controversy

by  Olumide Alake
3 min read
  • Vector Tha Viper has shared how the ongoing Ramadan brought back memories of the late Sound Sultan
  • The rapper who shared an old chat he had with the late singer also penned a heartfelt tribute to him
  • Vector's comment about Sound Sultan's faith as a Muslim, however, didn't go well with many who gave it their interpretations

Find it fast with our new search feature at Legit.ng!

Nigerian rapper and singer Vector Tha Viper, whose real name is Olanrewaju Ogunmefun, on Monday, March 9, 2026, penned a heartwarming tribute to late musician Sound Sultan (Olanrewaju Fasasi, aka Naija Ninja) amid the ongoing Ramadan.

Vector, who noted in a tweet via his official X handle that the late Sound Sultan's subtle Muslim identity only highlighted during Ramadan, described the singer as one who peacefully integrated into diverse circles.

Rapper Vector Tha Viper remembers late Sound Sultan amid Ramadan.
Rapper Vector Tha Viper pens heartfelt tribute to late singer Sound Sultan. Credit: vectorthavipersoundsultan
Source: Instagram

The rapper also shared an old chat between him and the late singer.

"He was one Muslim you never remember was Muslim until it’s Ramadan… he blended in peacefully with everyone he came across. The season of Ramadan brought him to memory… May all our prayers for good be met with answers for good," Vector wrote.

Read also

Hours after suffering heartbreaking loss, Davido makes quiet gesture to 500 Muslims amid Ramadan

From breaking news to viral moments. Follow Legit.ng on Instagram.

Recall that on May 12, 2021, it was reported that Sound Sultan was in the USA receiving chemotherapy after being diagnosed with Angioimmunoblastic T-cell lymphoma.

Rapper Vector shares an old conversation between him and the late Sound Sultan.
Rapper Vector’s comment about late Sound Sultan's Muslim faith sparks controversy on social media. Credit: soundsultan
Source: Instagram

Sadly, he died on July 11, 2021, at the age of 44, as a result of complications from the illness after battling it for months.

Vector's tribute to Sound Sultan is below:

Reactions trail Vector's tribute to Sound Sultan

Reacting, some netizens criticised Vector's comment about the late singer's religious visibility, saying he remained a Muslim both during and after Ramadan.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions, read the comments below:

xxiel_tweets sai:

"He was one Muslim you never remember was Muslim until it’s Ramadan" is not a flex that you think it is though… May his soul continue to be at peace."

@_mantee__ said:

"This is not the compliment you intended, bros. I mean it is okay if he is cool with every other person around him that is not a muslim as expected of every muslim. However, a muslim must be well recognized as a muslim for his/her steadfastness at observing solah, manners..."

Read also

Death hoaxes: King Mitchy, 4 other Nigerian celebrities who rose from the dead

jackmanfanrech said:

"Rest in peace San But Vec you suppose rephrase that first line, cause how many Muslims don take your peace."

DorianofBH reacted:

"What do you mean he was one Muslim you never remembered was a Muslim until Ramadan? He was a Muslim through and through."

BunduForAfrika1 said:

"Once again, you are responsible for your statement, you are not responsible for people's interpretation of it. How is VEC statement not clear enough for these guys trying to twist into something else."

D'Tigers pay tribute to late Sound Sultan

Legit.ng reported that the Nigerian men’s basketball team, D’Tigers, during preparations for the 2025 FIBA Men’s AfroBasket Championship, were captured in white shirts adorned with a drawing of the late music icon, Sound Sultan, as a heartfelt tribute.

Having Sound Sultan on their shirts sparked reactions from fans, as he was a passionate basketball enthusiast during his lifetime.

The Mathematics "Jagbajantis" crooner, who passed away in July 2021, was the founder of the Lagos City Stars basketball club, per All Africa.

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Olumide Alake avatar

Olumide Alake (Entertainment Editor) Olumide Alake is a Lifestyle and Entertainment Journalist with 7 years of experience in news media. He holds an awarded certificate from the Editorial CDS during his service year. He has worked with some online media outfits notable are Naijaloaded, Jaguda, Kemifilani. Olumide bagged an award for the best exclusive article at Legit.ng and Best Entertainment Editor 2023/2024. Contact: olumide.alake@corp.legit.ng

Tags:
AfrobeatsRamadan
Hot:
Female pokemon characters Public holiday Anime femboy characters Isbae u Nigeria dr congo tv stations